Premier League round-up: Brighton stun Everton as Brentford comeback takes down Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter and Alexis Mac Allister celebrate after the match. Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

Brighton’s first victory at Goodison Park piled more pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as Alexis Mac Allister scored twice in a 3-2 win which the Seagulls made harder work of than they should have.

It was a case of new year, same old Everton as even the long-awaited return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after almost five months out with a thigh injury failed to change their fortunes, with the striker’s main contribution being a missed first-half penalty.

By then the home side were already 2-0 down after Mac Allister’s opener was followed by a Dan Burn header as the Toffees conceded the first goal for the 14th time in 20 matches this season and seventh time in succession

And while Everton academy graduate Anthony Gordon – their one positive on a chastening afternoon – scored his first two goals for the club, Mac Allister’s second in between that double made it an unhappy start to 2022 for Benitez, whose side have now won just once in the last 12 matches.

The manager’s deteriorating relationship with Lucas Digne meant he chose to switch Seamus Coleman to the left of a back five and bring in Jonjoe Kenny on the right, but he really struggled in only his third Premier League appearance in almost 13 months.

Digne did make an appearance in the squad for the first time in four matches, but his time at the club looks limited after the arrival of Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko, who was presented to the crowd before kick-off having signed on Saturday.

It was a judgement call which left Benitez’s stubbornness open to criticism and that came cascading down from the stands after just 21 minutes.

Brighton have tested teams as good as Chelsea and Liverpool, whom they have drawn against in a run of one win in 13, but Everton made it easy for them.

Just three minutes in, the hosts’ trio of centre-backs somehow failed to pick up the run of Mac Allister, who had started the move which saw Neal Maupay’s looping header drop for him to volley home, with Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate statuesque.

Brighton swarmed all over their hosts – quicker, sharper, more cohesive and adventurous – and they were duly rewarded with a first away win since September.

Things deteriorated for Everton’s disjointed defence in the 21st minute as, after Gordon was lucky to escape punishment of any kind for going over the top on Enock Mwepu, their man-marking capabilities were found severely wanting again.

Mac Allister whipped in a corner, Mwepu flicked on and the giant 6ft 6in figure of Burn nodded home unmarked at the far post.

But if the first two goals could be partly blamed on Benitez’s bloody-mindedness, even the under-fire Spaniard could not be held accountable for his main striker blazing over from the spot.

Just four minutes after going 2-0 down, VAR recommended referee John Brooks took a look at Mwepu’s challenge on Gordon.

Having then awarded the penalty, Calvert-Lewin, whose previous goal had come from the spot against the Seagulls on his last appearance in August, missed from 12 yards.

Frustrations rose further when the England international’s knockdown from Gordon’s cross dropped inside the six-yard area with no team-mate following in.

Digne’s emergence off the bench for a warm-up jog felt like a not-so-subtle message, but it was warmly welcomed by fans in the Main Stand and Gwladys Street End.

But the half ended in more boos as Maupay, whose running with the ball Everton made look like Lionel Messi, fired a drive just over.

Half-time changes seemed inevitable, but Benitez stuck to the plan and was rewarded just eight minutes after the restart as his side enjoyed their first stroke of good fortune.

Gordon cut in from the right to shoot, but his effort took a huge deflection off former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to leave goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded.

Everton enjoyed their best spell of the game, but – symbolic of the squad Benitez inherited – aside of Allan’s long-range effort tipped over by Sanchez they lacked genuine quality to make a difference.

That was something that was not missing from Mac Allister’s game as he rifled home from 25 yards, with Gordon’s second achieving no more than raising the noise levels.

Brentford 2 Aston Villa 1

A late strike from Mads Roerslev condemned Steven Gerrard to defeat on his return to the touchline at Brentford.

Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea.

They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory.

The visitors were without their former Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins but Ings made light of his strike partner’s absence when he opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

Emi Buendia spun away from Christian Norgaard in the middle of the pitch and slipped a perfect ball through to Ings.

The former England striker fired across Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez into the far corner for his first goal since October.

Brentford could have levelled on the half-hour mark but Mathias Jensen slashed a cross from Norgaard wildly over the top.

They had to wait until shortly before half-time to finally get a shot on target, and what a shot it was from Wissa.

Roerslev was the architect, outpacing Jacob Ramsey down the Villa right before playing the ball inside.

Wissa took a single touch on the edge of the box to leave Kortney Hause stranded before curling a superb left-footed effort round Ezri Konsa and inside Emiliano Martinez’s far post.

It was the Congo forward’s sixth goal of the season and he celebrated with his now familiar sit-down ‘zen’ pose.

Buendia continued to pose Brentford problems after the interval and whipped a fierce drive narrowly wide from 20 yards.

The Bees, who were without 11 players for the defeat by Manchester City in midweek, suffered more misfortune when they lost Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen to injuries early in the second half.

But it was the hosts who were looking likeliest to find a winner, first when Frank Onyeka burst through the Villa backline only to see Martinez touch his low drive onto a post.

It came with seven minutes left with Roerslev overlapping down the Villa right. Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane snapped up the rebound.

Villa could have snatched an equaliser but Fernandez made a fine save to deny Ings and preserve the points for Brentford.

Leeds United 3 Burnley 1

Stuart Dallas and Dan James struck second-half goals as Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road to give their Premier League survival chances a major boost.

Dallas fired home with 13 minutes left in a pulsating relegation battle to raise the roof after Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s fine free-kick had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s first-half opener.

James sealed Leeds’ first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.

Leeds halted a run of three straight defeats and more importantly climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, who remain third from bottom.

Burnley, whose solitary league win this season was at the end of October, made a real game of it, but face an uphill battle to retain their top-flight status for a seventh consecutive year.

Raphinha’s outrageous effort from just inside Burnley’s half ignited Leeds, with the Brazilian almost catching out visiting goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey with a brilliant chipped effort which appeared to graze the crossbar.

That was after a scrappy opening 18 minutes and kick-started Leeds into action.

Junior Firpo’s neat flick, destined for the bottom corner, was superbly kept out by Hennessey and Raphinha curled a shot off target as Leeds took control.

Home goalkeeper Illan Meslier was alert to former Leeds defender Charlie Taylor’s dangerous ball in before Tyler Roberts headed Luke Ayling’s cross wide when he should have given Leeds the lead.

Leeds were rewarded for their first-half dominance in the 39th minute.

Harrison forced James Tarkowski into an error before bursting into the box and after his initial left-footed effort had been saved by Hennessey, he turned home the rebound right-footed.

Burnley were in danger of being overrun. Raphinha’s shot after he broke into the penalty area was blocked by Ben Mee and Firpo blazed off target.

Roberts spurned two more chances, firing straight at Hennessey and then wide, before Burnley served warning with their best chance of the opening half when Chris Wood fired over in stoppage time from Taylor’s cross.

Burnley replaced Johann Gudmundsson with Cornet after the interval and he hauled his side level with his first meaningful touch, curling a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner after he had been fouled by Diego Llorente.

Visiting defender Matt Lowton was struck in the face by a bottle thrown from the Leeds end during his side’s celebrations.

Leeds had sent on teenage striker Joe Gelhardt and James for Harrison and Roberts, while Cornet’s movement and trickery gave Burnley a new lease of life as the game hung in the balance heading into the final quarter.

It was Leeds who struck the next decisive blow. Mateusz Klich teed-up Dallas in a central position 20 yards out and Elland Road erupted as the Northern Ireland international buried a thumping drive into the far corner.

Leeds pressed for a game-clinching third goal and that came in time added on when James headed home Gelhardt’s pinpoint cross, despite Hennessey getting a hand to it.