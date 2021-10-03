Premier League round-up: Brentford stun West Ham, Son powers Spurs to victory and Palace deny Leicester

Brentford's Yoane Wissa (11) and Ivan Toney (17) celebrate with team-mates after the win over West Ham. Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Yoane Wissa thumped home a stoppage-time winner as Brentford floored West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.

The Bees leapfrogged their opponents in the Premier League table, courtesy of DR Congo forward Wissa’s last-gasp strike.

Jarrod Bowen thought he had scrambled the Hammers a draw with his first goal in 15 Premier League games 10 minutes from time, but replacement Wissa blasted into the net after the hosts failed to clear from a Mathias Jensen free-kick.

Bowen’s low finish cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener for the Bees and almost grabbed West Ham a point.

But then Lukasz Fabianski parried Pontus Jansson’s header from Jensen’s whipped free-kick, and Wissa rushed onto the ball to deliver the killer blow.

West Ham paid the price for a host of missed chances and botched build-up, but the visitors impressed again as they continued their fine start to their debut Premier League campaign.

Brentford could have been two goals to the good within minutes of kick-off, and Mbeumo should have buried at least one of his two chances.

First the Frenchman hit the bar with a fine curling effort after a corner, then he headed wide from Rico Henry’s cross.

West Ham failed to heed the warning signs, but were reprieved again when Ivan Toney’s low volley was neatly saved by Fabianski.

A pleasingly open game saw West Ham gain a foothold through neat passing between the lines, and only a heavy touch denied Michail Antonio a sight on goal.

Kurt Zouma nodded just wide from Aaron Cresswell’s corner as the hosts continued to press, but any parity proved short-lived for the Hammers.

Toney’s defence-splitting pass sent Sergi Canos crashing through on goal, and his angled shot forced a loose parry from Fabianski.

Mbeumo was not only first to the rebound but also slid the ball just over the line.

Fabianski almost recovered, but could not make contact with the ball before it had entirely crossed the line.

West Ham’s best-worked moves always ended with a disappointing final ball, leaving boss David Moyes doubtless frustrated given several tactical ruses completely unpicked the visitors’ set-up.

Henry toed the ball off Bowen’s foot just when the Hammers forward looked primed to pull the trigger, Said Benrahma curled wide from 18 yards under little pressure and Pablo Fornals wasted a fine chance with a poor cross.

Toney outfoxed Zouma, leaving the former Chelsea defender for dead before drawing a foul that earned the France international a deserved booking.

West Ham started the stronger after the break, the hosts pushing hard for an equaliser.

Bowen’s heavy touch took him too wide for a one-on-one with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya however, wasting another promising opening.

The former Hull hitman then spurned a glorious chance, heading wide from point-blank range after a neat Vladimir Coufal cross.

Fornals lashed an Antonio cross goalwards as West Ham continued to dominate, only for Henry to conjure a stunning block.

The home side failed to turn plenty of promise into anything tangible however, losing momentum on the hour mark and struggling to push back into the ascendancy.

Just when West Ham started to sweat on a route back into the contest though, up popped Bowen with an accurate low strike to nestle in the Brentford net.

The hosts thought they had secured a point, but there was to be one more twist, with Wissa powering home in style – stunning Moyes’ men and sending the visitors home with all three points.

Spurs 2 Aston Villa 1

Tottenham got back to winning ways with an important 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Spurs had lost their last three Premier League games to an aggregate of 9-1 and the pressure was beginning to grow on Nuno Espirito Santo following a dismal performance in last week’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

But Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own goal by Matt Targett got the job done as Spurs go into the international break on a positive note.

It would only have been sweeter had Harry Kane been able to break his league duck for the season, but the England captain squandered a number of good chances to go six Premier League games without a goal for the first time since 2015.

Villa were outplayed but found themselves level with 22 minutes remaining as Ollie Watkins scored his first goal of the season, only for the hosts to regain their lead three minutes later.

There was no hiding how big a game this was for Spurs to arrest their slide going into the international break.

In the wake of that harrowing defeat at the Emirates last Sunday, Nuno changed to a 4-3-2-1 formation – one that has suited them better in recent times.

It was a sluggish start, with neither side creating anything in the opening 20 minutes before Spurs began to take the ascendency.

Kane nearly broke his drought in spectacular style as he sent a quickly-taken free-kick from near the halfway line towards goal, but a scrambling Emi Martinez was able to get back and save it.

Spurs made their dominance count as they took a 27th-minute lead.

Hojbjerg won the ball back high up the pitch and played in Son Heung-min. The South Korean returned the ball to the midfielder, who picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Villa got their act together and mounted a spell of pressure towards the end of the first half but never really tested Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal, with John McGinn’s fizzed volley from 20 yards that whizzed just wide their best effort.

Some important defending from Oliver Skipp and then Cristian Romero stopped promising Villa moments early in the second half and Spurs soon returned to the front foot.

Right-back Emerson Royal saw an effort cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings after a break down the left and then Son lashed a shot over at the back post after Villa failed to clear.

Son was a clear threat down the left and a fine long ball by Eric Dier played him in on goal but he got too close to Martinez and the Villa keeper produced a good block.

The Argentinian was called into action shortly afterwards as he saved from Tanguy Ndombele after the Frenchman slalomed into the penalty area.

Villa were lucky to be still in the game and in the 68th minute they found themselves level.

A slick move saw the ball played out to Targett on the left and his ball across the face of goal was tucked home by Watkins from close range.

It would have been easy for Spurs to fold after that blow given their fragile confidence, but their response was excellent and three minutes later they were back in front.

Sergio Reguilon set Son free down the left and in similar fashion to Villa’s equaliser, the South Korean’s ball across goal was turned into his own net by Targett under pressure from Lucas Moura.

Although it was Spurs’ afternoon it was not Kane’s as he squandered two further chances, shooting just wide and then being denied one-on-one by Martinez.

Giovani Lo Celso also missed two chances to clinch it, but the hosts got their win.

Crystal Palace 2 Leicester 2

Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to earn Crystal Palace a share of the spoils against former club Leicester – who let a two-goal lead slip at Selhurst Park.

The Foxes looked on course for a first Premier League win since August as birthday boy Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy capitalised on defensive errors to have them two goals up at the interval.

But Palace rallied as substitute Michael Olise scored his first goal for the club before Schlupp struck as Patrick Vieira’s side earned a battling 2-2 draw.

Leicester had the best of the first half but remain in the bottom half of the table having taken just two points since beating Norwich on August 28.

For Palace, this was a strong response to conceding a last-gasp equaliser in their M23 derby clash with Brighton last Monday as they remain unbeaten in their first four home games for just the second time in 25 years.

Vardy had a chance inside the opening minute but could not connect fully with a free-kick into the box and the ball was cleared behind for a corner.

Palace responded well and enjoyed plenty of the ball, eventually forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a double save.

Firstly, Wilfried Zaha collected the ball after James McArthur drove into the box and saw his effort blocked by the Leicester skipper, who then kicked clear Conor Gallagher’s follow-up strike.

Youri Tielemans drew a first save out of Vicente Guaita at the other end, the Belgium midfielder slipping as he shot from distance.

Leicester would take the lead through Iheanacho just after the half-hour as the forward stole the ball off the toe of Joachim Andersen before coolly slotting past Guaita to mark his 25th birthday and his first league start of the campaign with a goal.

Another Palace error would allow Vardy to double the lead as Harvey Barnes burst forward and slipped a pass towards the former England striker. Andersen was in position to cut it out but slipped at the vital moment, allowing Vardy to finish the move for his eighth goal in eight league games.

Barnes hit the side-netting early in the second-half as Leicester looked to put the game beyond their hosts.

But Palace looked more lively in attack with Odsonne Edouard hitting the crossbar with a decent effort, before poking wide shortly after.

Vieira introduced Olise in place of Jordan Ayew with Palace on top and the summer signing from Reading would soon halve the deficit.

Tyrick Mitchell’s cross found the France youth international and his first shot was blocked before he fired past Schmeichel at the second time of asking.

It would be another Vieira substitute who would draw the Eagles level, Schlupp heading in against his former club with virtually his first involvement off the bench to grab his first goal since January.

There were concerns for Vardy, who went down in a heap after McArthur’s stray elbow caught him in the chest but he was fine to continue after a spell of treatment.

Both sides pushed for a winner in stoppage time but had to settle for a point apiece in south London.