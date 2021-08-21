Premier League round-up: Aston Villa get off the mark as Leeds and Everton play out thrilling draw

Danny Ings scored a brilliant overhead kick to set up a deserved Aston Villa victory although Newcastle were unlucky to be on the wrong end of two VAR decisions in the 2-0 defeat.

The £25million signing from Southampton, who scored on his Villa debut in the 3-2 defeat at Watford last Saturday, struck deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half after Tyrone Mings flicked on Matt Cash’s long throw.

Anwar El Ghazi doubled Villa’s lead in the 62nd minute with a perfect penalty that was awarded after referee David Coote was advised by VAR to check for handball.

Mings got on the end of Erzi Konsa’s flick-on to head goalwards where the ball struck Jamaal Lascelles, who endured a torrid afternoon on his return to the Newcastle defence after a foot injury, on the arm.

Then 15 minutes from time Callum Wilson was preparing to take a penalty he had earned when being fouled by Emiliano Martinez.

But VAR adjudged the striker to have been offside as he ran onto Jacob Murphy’s pass down the right-hand channel.

Villa were dominant, after the early stages, and Newcastle are left frustrated after this second straight defeat.

Leeds United 2 Everton 2

Raphinha’s superb second-half finish clinched Leeds a 2-2 draw in their first home Premier League game of the season against Everton.

The Brazilian winger crashed home a second-half equaliser – his third goal in as many games against the Toffees – as Leeds twice hit back to earn their first point of the new campaign.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich before the break and after Demarai Gray restored the visitors’ lead, Raphinha had the last word in a typically thrilling Leeds encounter.

Elland Road was turned into a sea of yellow before kick-off as most home fans in a capacity crowd – the first here since March 2020 – swirled flags found under their seats to mark the occasion.

Leeds last played a top-flight home game in front of an unrestricted crowd in 2004 when they drew 3-3 against Charlton. A rousing reception for this fixture had long-been anticipated and it did not let anyone down.

Both sets of players responded. Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure’s early shot flew wide and Leeds set a typically breathless pace.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after referee Darren England had watched a replay of Liam Cooper’s tangle with Calvert-Lewin and the Everton man coolly converted to give his side a 30th-minute lead.

But Leeds deservedly hit back to equalise before half-time. Patrick Bamford slipped his marker, Michael Keane, on the edge of the area and his ball inside was expertly despatched by the supporting Klich.

Gray, by far Everton’s outstanding player in the first period, continued to torment Leeds at the start of the second.

He combined superbly with Calvert-Lewin to create one chance for the latter and then struck the game’s third goal as Everton regained the lead in the 50th minute.

Doucoure slipped a pass inside the box to the former Birmingham and Leicester man and his low angled shot went through Stuart Dallas’ legs on its way into the far corner.

Leeds wobbled as Gray led Everton in pursuit of a game-clinching third goal before rallying as the game entered the final quarter and then lifting the roof with a thumping equaliser.

Liam Cooper teed-up Raphinha on the edge of the box following Kalvin Phillips’ arcing cross and the Brazilian lashed home an unstoppable left-footed shot.

The game hung in the balance as Leeds substitute Tyler Roberts’ cross-cum-shot forced Jordan Pickford into a near-post save.

At the other end, Richarlison curled a shot inches wide and Everton substitute Andros Townsend forced goalkeeper Illan Meslier into a low save.

Crystal Palace 0 Brentford 0

Crystal Palace and Brentford played out an entertaining goalless draw at Selhurst Park to give new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira his first managerial point in the Premier League.

Both teams hit the woodwork during the first half, with Conor Gallagher going closest for the hosts before Bryan Mbeumo also hit the crossbar for the visitors.

It was the first meeting between the sides since 1977 and while six goals had been produced on that occasion, this contest finished as a stalemate with clear-cut chances lacking throughout despite plenty of endeavour from the London rivals.

Selhurst Park was awash with noise before kick-off, with the stadium full again for the first time since the pandemic hit almost 18 months ago, and in the Holmesdale Stand a banner funded by the fans was unveiled which read: ‘As the soul of Palace returns the terraces come alive’.

There were full debuts handed to Eagles duo Joachim Andersen and Gallagher, the Chelsea midfielder who was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend, while Brentford were unchanged from their impressive opening-day success over Arsenal.

With the backing of the home fans, it was Vieira’s side who started the strongest and they came within a whisker of taking the lead in the seventh minute.

Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha combined excellently on the right, with the latter picking out the midfielder with a well-timed pass, but the loanee saw his curled effort ricochet off the post and onto the crossbar before it bounced to safety.

During the opening half an hour the Palace summer signing had run the show, with his energy too much for the visitors to handle, but Brentford had their moments, with Ivan Toney and Mbeumo dragging efforts wide.

Eventually the Bees grew into the contest and they finished the first period strongly, with Thomas Frank’s men hitting the woodwork themselves when Mbeumo curled a free-kick onto the top of the crossbar in yet another warning sign to the hosts.

The opportunities kept coming for the Premier League new boys and Toney should have opened his top-flight account three minutes after the restart.

Sergi Canos picked him out with a corner, but the forward mistimed his jump and the ball came off his shoulder, which allowed Vicente Guaita to punch clear.

Palace did respond and Christian Benteke headed over from eight yards after Joel Ward had got to the byline as the full-blooded nature of the London derby showed no signs of slowing, after Frank Onyeka once more needed treatment having been mocked in the first half by the home faithful for a spell down injured.

Onyeka was soon replaced but only after team-mate David Raya had been forced into a finger-tip save to deny James McArthur’s crisp effort with 21 minutes left.

As the seconds ticked away in south London, the tension increased and Palace wanted Christian Norgaard shown a second yellow late on, but referee Martin Atkinson kept his cards in his pocket as it finished goalless in SE25.

Both clubs turn their attention to the Carabao Cup next week, with Brentford able to host Forest Green with an impressive tally of four points from their first two Premier League fixtures.

Palace head to divisional rivals Watford with Vieira aware of the need for reinforcements despite an encouraging home debut which saw him give plenty of applause as he left the pitch at full-time.

Two goalkeepers were named on the Eagles bench in a clear sign they still have work to do off the pitch during the next two weeks.