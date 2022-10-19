Premier League round-up: Almiron screamer sees Newcastle past Everton

Miguel Almiron scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season handed in-form Newcastle a third Premier League win in four games as they ground their way to a 1-0 victory over Everton.

The Paraguay international’s class 31st-minute finish was enough to clinch the three points on a night when Eddie Howe’s side were not at their best and had to survive a second-half fightback by the Toffees to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Everton, for whom striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin played 73 minutes in his first start of the season, were decidedly second-best before the break and perhaps fortunate to be just a single goal behind.

They improved markedly as the Magpies tired but without ever troubling goalkeeper Nick Pope and slipped to a third successive defeat as a result.

Former Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford was afforded his customary welcome to Tyneside as he fielded a series of harmless early balls and cleared his lines, and he was able to watch Bruno Guimaraes’ speculative sixth-minute shot fly high over his crossbar.

Calvert-Lewin, however, enjoyed a less comfortable opening, losing possession to Sven Botman early on before picking up a booking for a foul on Guimaraes.

Pickford was more concerned by Jacob Murphy’s dipping eighth-minute strike, although the Magpies’ efforts to impose themselves were repeatedly scuppered by a lack of precision in their passing.

Kieran Trippier and Guimaraes worked a neat free-kick move to present Callum Wilson with a half-chance, but his 16th-minute header failed to trouble Pickford.

Calvert-Lewin mustered Everton’s first attempt at goal with a header from Demarai Gray’s 26th-minute corner, but cleared the crossbar by some distance, and Seamus Coleman had to hack away Wilson’s cross with Murphy waiting to pounce two minutes later.

The home side took the lead 14 minutes before the break when, after Murphy had headed Trippier’s ball back across goal, it was fed out to Guimaraes, whose pass was perfectly-weighted for Almiron to clip a superb shot over the helpless Pickford and inside the far post.

Newcastle might have increased their lead significantly as they took the game by the scruff of the neck, Guimaraes twice shooting just wide either side of Pickford’s save from Fabian Schar’s bullet header before Dan Burn only just cleared the target.

The first half drew do a close in acrimonious fashion after Anthony Gordon, on his return from suspension, went to ground under Burn’s challenge with both the midfielder and Schar booked for their part in the melee which ensued.

A rare error from Trippier allowed Gray to race clear down the Everton left three minutes after the restart, only for the midfielder to drag his cross behind the blue shirts arriving in the middle to let the Magpies off the hook.

Almiron whistled a 55th-minute attempt just high and wide, but the visitors were enjoying their best spell of the game with Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana belatedly bringing their influence to bear.

Substitute Joe Willock glanced a 77th-minute Trippier free-kick past the far post and then headed over with four minutes remaining, and there was no way back for the visitors.

Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1

Southampton eased mounting pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to a nervy 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Che Adams’ early header proved decisive at Vitality Stadium as Saints ended a five-match winless run and kept a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight games, dating back to April.

Bournemouth dominated the second half but created little across the evening before slipping to a first defeat in seven games under the guidance of interim manager Gary O’Neil.

Southampton’s overdue victory lifted them to 14th, two points and three places below their hosts, while providing welcome respite for under-fire boss Hasenhuttl.

Saints travelled along the south coast with Hasenhuttl under intense scrutiny following four defeats and a draw from their last five outings which had plunged the club into the drop zone.

The Austrian appeared agitated on the touchline during a frantic opening period in which possession frequently changed hands but soon had reason to feel slightly more relaxed.

Romain Perraud delivered an inviting first-time cross from the left after receiving the ball from Mohamed Elyounoussi and top scorer Adams escaped Marcos Senesi to divert a flicked header into the far corner to claim his first goal since August.

Hasenhuttl greeted the ninth-minute breakthrough by raising his arms, clenching his fists and roaring with delight in the direction of the jubilant travelling fans.

Bournemouth were seeking to equal a club record by extending their unbeaten run to seven top-flight games but rarely threatened an equaliser before the break as the end-to-end entertainment continued.

Cherries midfielder Philip Billing forced a routine diving save from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, moments after Joe Aribo’s close-range poke was repelled at the other end.

Despite Southampton supporters chanting ‘there’s only one south coast derby’ in reference to their rivalry with Portsmouth, there was plenty of hostility in the contest between the near neighbours.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham and Saints midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles were each booked in the closing minutes of the half following a fiery head-to-head clash sparked by a lunging challenge from the former.

The home side began the second half in the ascendancy, with Southampton pinned back and dropping deeper while seeking opportunities to counter.

Yet, despite the Cherries’ territorial advantage, Saints keeper Bazunu went untested as headed attempts from Senesi and Dominic Solanke flew over.

Southampton survived passionate penalty appeals in the 74th minute after a cross from substitute Junior Stanislas struck the arm of defender Mohammed Salisu.

Adams then had a golden chance to grab his second and put the result beyond doubt but his effort from another Perraud centre was blocked by Adam Smith.

Bournemouth were given five minutes of added time to chase a leveller but, after Salisu hacked off the line late on, became the first team since Arsenal on April 16 to fail to score in a league game against Southampton.