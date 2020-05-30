Premier League restart gets green light as UK government says sport can return from June 1

The Premier League season is set to resume on June 17. REUTERS/Phil Noble.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says the Government wants to "re-establish some normality in other parts of our lives" as he announced the return of live sport.

Elite sport has been given the green light to return behind closed doors from June 1.

Speaking at the Downing Street daily briefing, Dowden said: "For more than two months after sport stopped and after weeks of round-the-clock discussions with medical experts and professional sports bodies, I'm delighted to announce today that the Government has published guidance which allows competitive sport to resume behind closed doors from Monday at the earliest.

"Football, tennis, horse racing, Formula One, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker and others are all set to return to our screens shortly."

Dowden said various measures needed to be in place for sporting events to go ahead safely.

He told the daily briefing: "That includes a screening process for coronavirus symptoms at the venue, a one-way system for people and vehicles, minimising the use of dressing rooms and of course maintaining social distancing wherever that is possible."

He also set "two challenges" for the return of football, which has a "special place in our national life".

He said: "First, that a reasonable number of remaining Premier League games will be broadcast free-to-air.

"Second, that the financial benefits of returning will be shared throughout the entire football family.

"I'm glad to confirm today that a third of matches to finish the season will now be free to view including the Liverpool v Everton derby and live Premier League football will be on the BBC for the first time in its history."

Dowden continued: "I can now make it official: football is coming back."

He said the Government is also focusing on getting grassroots sports and women's teams "back up and running".

"Visibility matters, and our daughters deserve to see female athletes on the main stage," he said.

Groups of up to six people from different households will be able to exercise together from Monday, Dowden announced.

He said: "Today I am also glad to confirm that we are relaxing the rules on exercise further so that from Monday people will be able to exercise with up to five others from different households, crucially, so long as they remain two metres apart.

"That means that people who play team sports will be able to play together, and do things like conditioning and fitness sessions that don't involve physical contact."

"The British sporting recovery has begun," he added.

Dowden added that officials "have had extensive discussions with the sporting bodies concerned" and the impact of bringing back live sport behind closed doors "is going to be exceptionally minimal".

He said other things will need to be considered such as the "need to make sure people don't congregate around stadiums".

But he called the measures an "example of us working hand in glove with the scientists".

Online Editors