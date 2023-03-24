Premier League refers Everton over alleged financial fair play breach

Everton have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Everton have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021-22 season, when the Toffees avoided relegation by four points.

Burnley, who were relegated from England’s top division last season, and Leeds wrote to the league in May to question whether Everton’s reported three-year losses of £371.8million breached financial rules.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105m over a three-year period or face sanctions, which include points deductions for serious breaches.

A statement from the Premier League read: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

“The assessment period for which it is alleged that the club is in breach is the period ending season 2021-22.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The league will be making no further comment until that time.”

In response to the Premier League’s decision, Everton contested the allegations and intend to “robustly defend its position”.

A club statement read: “Everton is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of profit and sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.

“The club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

The Toffees headed into the international break sitting in 15th place in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw at Chelsea secured by a late goal from Ellis Simms.

New Everton manager Sean Dyche took over following Frank Lampard’s departure at the end of January.

Dyche will be looking to build on a three-match unbeaten run which pulled them clear of the drop zone when Premier League action resumes at home against Tottenham on April 3.

