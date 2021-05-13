Premier League race for fourth explainer and remaining fixtures: Champions League spot in Liverpool's hands after Chelsea loss

Arsenal's shock 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has blown the battle for a top four finish in the Premier League wide open, with Liverpool's fate now back in their own hands.

Jorginho’s misplaced back-pass helped gift Emile Smith Rowe the only goal as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to stop the Blues moving third in the Premier League.

Italy midfielder Jorginho's miscued pass left the out-of-position Kepa Arrizabalaga scrambling across goal, with the Spain stopper forced to parry off the line.

Smith Rowe capitalised on a rare Chelsea error under Thomas Tuchel and slotted home, for Arsenal's third-straight Premier League victory.

The result halts Chelsea's stunning run of form and leaves them vulnerable to missing out on a top four finish, with a crucial game against third placed Leicester next on their Premier League agenda.

With two of the sides currently sitting in the top four playing each other, Liverpool have a big chance to close the gap and if they win their final four matches, they will be favourites to snatch a top four spot.

"If Liverpool beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday, I would fancy them to win their last three games and sneak into the top four," stated former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

"We all thought Chelsea would get the three points against Arsenal, but this result has blown the whole thing wide open.

"It's a great result for Leicester and Liverpool, while West Ham will also still believe they have a chance."

Liverpool will finish on 69 points if they win their final four matches against United, already relegated West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

As Leicester and Chelsea play each other next Wednesday, when crowds will be back inside Premier League stadiums, at least one of them will drop points.

West Ham could also get into the top four mix if they win their remaining games against Brighton, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, with Everton outsiders in the story as they still have four games left to play.

If Liverpool win their four games and get to 69 points, it may well come down to goal difference to decide who claims fourth spot, but results are wildly unpredictable in this enduringly bizarre Premier League season.

LEICESTER (66 points)

Remaining fixtures: Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

LEICESTER (64 points)

Remaining fixtures: Manchester United (A), Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

WEST HAM (58 points)

Remaining fixtures: Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

LIVERPOOL (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Man United (A), West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

TOTTENHAM (56 points)

Remaining fixtures: Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

EVERTON (55 points)

Remaining fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (H), Man City (A)