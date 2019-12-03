Premier League previews: Big midweek in store as Dunphy, Giles and Brady return to screens

Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady will be reunited this week as Premier Sports takes over coverage of a full mid-week of fixtures in the English Premier League.

Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady will be reunited this week as Premier Sports takes over coverage of a full mid-week of fixtures in the English Premier League.

The trio will oversee a batch of midweek fixtures that includes Manchester City's trip to Burnley on Tuesday night, the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on Wednesday and Arsenal's game against Brighton on Thursday.

Sports Extra subscribers on Sky will have access to all the action and here is our guide to what should be a fascinating week of matches:

TUESDAY

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (7.30pm)

Bournemouth started the season in impressive fashion, but they have struggled to maintain that momentum and need to find their form heading into the hectic month of December.

With a host of managerial roles likely to come up for grabs in the next few weeks, Eddie Howe may be tempted with offers to move away from Bournemouth after more than seven years at the helm in his second spell as Cherries boss.

Verdict: Palace fans come alive under the lights at Selhurst Park and they will drive them to a victory.

Jeff Hendrick was Burnley’s match-winner against Everton (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Burnley v Manchester City (8.15pm) - Premier Sports

This could be a tricky assignment for Pep Guardiola’s champions after their 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Saturday, with Sean Dyche’s Burnley getting back to what they do best this season as they have emerged as top-six contenders once again.

They have upped their goal rate this season and that has contributed to much-improved form, with Ireland’s Jeff Hendrick finding his form once again in recent weeks after forcing his way back into Dyche’s team.

Verdict: City to win, but this will not be an easy night for Guardiola’s side.





WEDNESDAY

Chelsea v Aston Villa (7.30pm)

Chelsea legend John Terry will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time as a coach as he prepares to lock horns with his old Blues team-mate Frank Lampard.

Villa assistant manager Terry has admitted he has his sights set on becoming Chelsea manager one day, but the club’s most successful captain will have to wait in line as Blues boss Lampard is showing signs that he as what it takes to remain in his position for a lengthy spell.

Verdict: Chelsea get back on track with a win.

Quitting international duty has sharpened 33-year-old Jamie Vardy’s game, says Brendan Rodgers. Photo: Getty Images

Leicester v Watford (7.30pm)

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are in pole position to secure a top-four finish and this should be another comfortable win against a Watford side struggling to find consistency following the sacking of their latest manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

The question hanging over Leicester must be the strength in depth in their squad, with injuries to key defender Caglar Soyuncu, their England midfielder James Maddison or leading scorer Jamie Vardy liable to derail their challenge.

Verdict: The Leicester bandwagon rolls on.





Manchester United v Tottenham (7.30pm)

Jose Mourinho’s first return to Old Trafford since he was sacked by United last December will be an high octane affair, with the rebranded Tottenham manager showing a stroke of humility he lacked in his fractious spell in Manchester.

It would be ironic if a win for Mourinho’s Spurs side signals the beginning of the end of the manager who replaced him last December, but that is a distinct possibility for a side that won this fixture 3-0 last season.

Verdict: Revived Spurs have the attacking firepower to beat United.





Southampton v Norwich (7.30pm)

Relegation six-pointers don’t generally take place in the first week of December, but it is hard to view this fixture as anything other than a battle for survival for two of the Premier League’s strugglers.

Norwich have the scoring power to pile the misery on to the Saints in front of home fans who cannot take too much more misery this season after their 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester last month.

Verdict: A draw in a low-quality game.

Matt Doherty kisses his black armband – worn in tribute to former team-mate Benik Afobe’s daughter Amora, who died aged two – after scoring Wolves’ equaliser against Sheffield United at Molineux Stadium. Photo: Getty

Wolves v West Ham (7.30pm)

Rumours that Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a leading contender to take over at Arsenal have been circulating in recent days, with Unai Emery’s future as Gunners manager likely to be clearer after today’s game against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Santo may feel he has taken Wolves as far as he can after two-and-a-half years of success at Molineux, while West Ham will be eager to build on their impressive win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Verdict: A scoring draw at Molineux.





Liverpool v Everton (8.15pm) - Live on Premier Sports

Jurgen Klopp’s title favourites are not in great form despite setting a relentless pace at the top of the Premier League, yet Everton are not playing anywhere near well enough to secure their first away win against their rivals since Kevin Campbell scored a winner in September 1999.

The cloud hovering over Toffees boss Marco Silva looks certain to end his reign at Goodison Park sooner rather than later and it could even be over by the time Everton travel to Anfield on Wednesday.

Verdict: A comfortable Liverpool win.





THURSDAY

Sheffield United v Newcastle (7.30pm)

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have claims to be the team of the Premier League season so far, with their high energy pressing game giving every opponent trouble as their Irish contingent have played a key role in their impressive start to the season.

The same cannot be said of Steve Bruce’s Newcastle and while shock wins against Tottenham and Manchester United papered over some cracks, they lack the quality to compete with most clubs in the league.

Verdict: Sheffield United to overpower Newcastle and pick up another win.





Arsenal v Brighton (8.15pm) - Premier Sports

Managerless Arsenal are awaiting the arrival of their new boss following Unai Emery's sacking last week and caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg appeared to have a limited impact in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Arsenal’s defensive woes will be in evidence once again against Brighton, so Ireland striker Aaron Connolly will fancy his chances of adding to their miserable at a tense Emirates Stadium.

Verdict: Another home draw for nervous Arsenal.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors