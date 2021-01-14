Premier League huggers are accused of 'insulting' health workers

Premier League clubs and their stars will defy a UK government order to punish players who flout coronavirus rules despite a backlash in which group goal celebrations were described as an "insult to NHS staff".

In the first round of top-flight matches since the UK's third national lockdown, players ignored protocols aimed at stamping out handshakes, hugs and other unnecessary physical contact during matches, leading Nigel Huddleston, the sports minister, to tell the authorities to enforce the rules "strictly".

The Premier League expects clubs to hammer home the message that players have to follow the re-introduced tougher protocols, with managers encouraged to take the lead.

But last night there was no sign of teams doing any more than regularly reminding players and staff of their responsibilities.

After expressing its disapproval to football's leaders privately following a wave of breaches of both the sport's and national Covid-19 rules by players, the UK Government went public yesterday.

"Everyone in the country has had to change the way they interact with people and ways of working," Huddleston posted on Twitter.

"Footballers are no exception. Covid secure guidelines exist for football.

"Footballers must follow them and football authorities enforce them - strictly."

Manchester City's players last night shared a group celebration after Phil Foden scored the winner in their Premier League match against Brighton, following similar scenes on Tuesday night.

Asked yesterday what action, if any, clubs planned to take over scenes that included goalscorers being mobbed by their team-mates and even shirt-swapping between sides, none said they planned any sanction.

This came despite a new warning for players from Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England: "Every close human contact that is avoidable should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and not show any symptoms. We cannot relax until we have a very substantially vaccinated population. Until then, we are in a dangerous place."

The Premier League and English Football League are acutely aware that the "optics" of players hugging and celebrating are not good at a time when the public are being told to severely limit their contacts.

Even though there is no evidence that any player has contracted coronavirus on the pitch, there is an acceptance that observation of the protocols may have become too lax and the Premier League will discuss the issue, with the threat of tougher sanctions if clubs do not act.

Julian Knight, the chairman of the UK parliament's digital, culture, media and sport select committee, and Clive Efford, the former shadow sports minister, called for football to prove it could stop the transgressions.

Knight branded Tuesday night's scenes "brainless". "These people are looked up to, they're role models, and not to respect any form of social distancing in that way is brainless at best and negligent at worst."

Efford added: "To see millionaire footballers just flouting the rules in the way they are is just absolutely disgusting and is beyond contempt."

Knight said he had relatives who worked in the NHS who had been "hurt" by people not respecting social distancing, while Efford branded players' behaviour an "insult to the staff in the NHS". He added: "These people are absolutely putting themselves on the line every day for us, and they are appealing to people to obey the rules. And footballers should listen to them and see that they are in a position of influence."

