Premier League fixtures revealed: Manchester United v Chelsea the standout clash on opening weekend

Manchester City will start the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham.

The 2019-20 fixtures, announced on Thursday morning, handed Pep Guardiola's team an opening match at a venue which has proved to be productive for them since 2017.

City, who have won successive Premier League titles, have picked up three points in east London in the last three seasons - scoring four goals on each occasion.

The champions follow their August 10 lunchtime trip to the London Stadium with a home match against Tottenham. Games against Bournemouth, Brighton, Norwich and Watford follow.

Liverpool, pipped by a point to the title by City, get next season up and running on Friday, August 9 at home to newly-promoted Norwich. Clashes against Southampton, Arsenal, Burnley, Newcastle and Chelsea round out their first six fixtures.

Last season's top two meet at Anfield on November 9, subject to TV confirmation, with the return at the Etihad scheduled for April 4.

The run-in would also appear to favour City, who do not face any teams who finished in the top half last season in their final six matches, following that visit of Liverpool. In contrast, Jurgen Klopp's side have a home game against Chelsea sandwiched between trips to Arsenal and Newcastle.

Manchester United, who finished sixth last time around, have an eye-catching opener, at home to Chelsea on Sunday, August 11. Whether Maurizio Sarri is still in charge of the visitors remains to be seen, with the 60-year-old Italian linked with the vacant managerial role at Juventus.

Arsenal start at Newcastle, also on the Sunday, with the other opening day fixtures taking place on the Saturday.

The evening match sees Aston Villa, who secured a top-flight return with victory over Derby in the Championship play-off final, face a tough opener at Spurs - who finished fourth last season.

The other newly-promoted team, Sheffield United, start at Bournemouth - meaning the Cherries' Wales international winger David Brooks could line up against the team he left last July.

There is a sense of deja vu as Watford host Brighton in a repeat of last season's opening match, while Turf Moor opponents Burnley and Southampton faced each other at St Mary's first time around in 2018-19.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are at home to Everton and there is a Midlands derby with Wolves travelling to Leicester.

Match week 1

09/08/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City

10/08/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

10/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Southampton

10/08/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

10/08/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton

10/08/2019 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

10/08/2019 15:00 Watford v Brighton

10/08/2019 12:30 West Ham United v Manchester City

11/08/2019 16:30 Manchester United v Chelsea

11/08/2019 14:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

​Match week 2

17/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

17/08/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

17/08/2019 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United

17/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

17/08/2019 15:00 Everton v Watford

17/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United

17/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

17/08/2019 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool

17/08/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

​Match week 3

24/08/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

24/08/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton

24/08/2019 15:00 Brighton v Southampton

24/08/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

24/08/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

24/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea

24/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Leicester City

24/08/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

24/08/2019 15:00 Watford v West Ham United

24/08/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley

​Match week 4

31/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

31/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

31/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United

31/08/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

31/08/2019 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton

31/08/2019 15:00 Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

31/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

31/08/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford

31/08/2019 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United

31/08/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Norwich City

​Match week 5

14/09/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

14/09/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United

14/09/2019 15:00 Brighton v Burnley

14/09/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

14/09/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City

14/09/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City

14/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Southampton

14/09/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

14/09/2019 15:00 Watford v Arsenal

14/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

​Match week 6

21/09/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

21/09/2019 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City

21/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

21/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

21/09/2019 15:00 Everton v Sheffield United

21/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

21/09/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Watford

21/09/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

21/09/2019 15:00 Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

21/09/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

​Match week 7

28/09/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

28/09/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

28/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

28/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City

28/09/2019 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

28/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United

28/09/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

28/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool

28/09/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

28/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford

​Match week 8

05/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

05/10/2019 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

05/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Everton

05/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

05/10/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

05/10/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

05/10/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Aston Villa

05/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea

05/10/2019 15:00 Watford v Sheffield United

05/10/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace

​Match week 9

19/10/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City

19/10/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

19/10/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

19/10/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

19/10/2019 15:00 Everton v West Ham United

19/10/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley

19/10/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

19/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal

19/10/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

19/10/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton

​Match week 10

26/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

26/10/2019 15:00 Brighton v Everton

26/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

26/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

26/10/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa

26/10/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

26/10/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United

26/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City

26/10/2019 15:00 Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

26/10/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United

​Match week 11

02/11/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

02/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

02/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

02/11/2019 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City

02/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City

02/11/2019 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

02/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton

02/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Burnley

02/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Chelsea

02/11/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

​Match week 12

09/11/2019 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United

09/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

09/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal

09/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

09/11/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton

09/11/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

09/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Watford

09/11/2019 15:00 Southampton v Everton

09/11/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

09/11/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

​Match week 13

23/11/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

23/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton

23/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

23/11/2019 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City

23/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

23/11/2019 15:00 Everton v Norwich City

23/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

23/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester United

23/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Burnley

23/11/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

​Match week 14

30/11/2019 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace

30/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

30/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Everton

30/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton

30/11/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

30/11/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

30/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal

30/11/2019 15:00 Southampton v Watford

30/11/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

30/11/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

​Match week 15

03/12/2019 19:45 Arsenal v Brighton

03/12/2019 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City

03/12/2019 19:45 Leicester City v Watford

03/12/2019 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/12/2019 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United

03/12/2019 19:45 Wolverhampton v West Ham United

04/12/2019 19:45 Chelsea v Aston Villa

04/12/2019 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/12/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Everton

04/12/2019 19:45 Southampton v Norwich City

​Match week 16

07/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

07/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City

07/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton

07/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

07/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

07/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton

07/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Sheffield United

07/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

07/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace

07/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

​Match week 17

14/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

14/12/2019 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United

14/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

14/12/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

14/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City

14/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Watford

14/12/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Everton

14/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa

14/12/2019 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United

14/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

​Match week 18

21/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

21/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

21/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United

21/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

21/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City

21/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

21/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Wolverhampton

21/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

21/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Manchester United

21/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

​Match week 19

26/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

26/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City

26/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton

26/12/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United

26/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Burnley

26/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

26/12/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

26/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Watford

26/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

26/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

​Match week 20

28/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

28/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

28/12/2019 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United

28/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton

28/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United

28/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton

28/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

28/12/2019 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace

28/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa

28/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City

Match week 21

01/01/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

01/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea

01/01/2020 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa

01/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United

01/01/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

01/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City

01/01/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Crystal Palace

01/01/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

01/01/2020 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton

01/01/2020 15:00 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

​Match week 22

11/01/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford

11/01/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City

11/01/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

11/01/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

11/01/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton

11/01/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton

11/01/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City

11/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United

11/01/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

11/01/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

​Match week 23

18/01/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United

18/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa

18/01/2020 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City

18/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

18/01/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

18/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

18/01/2020 15:00 Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

18/01/2020 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton

18/01/2020 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

18/01/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Everton

​Match week 24

21/01/2020 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

21/01/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Watford

21/01/2020 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United

21/01/2020 19:45 Leicester City v West Ham United

21/01/2020 20:00 Manchester United v Burnley

21/01/2020 19:45 Sheffield United v Manchester City

21/01/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

22/01/2020 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal

22/01/2020 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton

22/01/2020 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

​Match week 25

01/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

01/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

01/02/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

01/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea

01/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton

01/02/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

01/02/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Norwich City

01/02/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

01/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Everton

01/02/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton

​Match week 26

08/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

08/02/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

08/02/2020 15:00 Brighton v Watford

08/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United

08/02/2020 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

08/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

08/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool

08/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

08/02/2020 15:00 Southampton v Burnley

08/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City

​Match week 27

22/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Everton

22/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

22/02/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

22/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City

22/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

22/02/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Watford

22/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton

22/02/2020 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa

22/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Norwich City

​Match week 28

29/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

29/02/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

29/02/2020 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

29/02/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester United

29/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

29/02/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley

29/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City

29/02/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

29/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Liverpool

29/02/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton

​Match week 29

07/03/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

07/03/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

07/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Everton

07/03/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford

07/03/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa

07/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

07/03/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

07/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Norwich City

07/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United

07/03/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton

​Match week 30

14/03/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

14/03/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

14/03/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

14/03/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

14/03/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley

14/03/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

14/03/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton

14/03/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

14/03/2020 15:00 Watford v Leicester City

14/03/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton

​Match week 31

21/03/2020 15:00 Burnley v Watford

21/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

21/03/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton

21/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

21/03/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United

21/03/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

21/03/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Everton

21/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal

21/03/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

21/03/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

​Match week 32

04/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

04/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

04/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

04/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United

04/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

04/04/2020 15:00 Everton v Leicester City

04/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

04/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

04/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Southampton

04/04/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

​Match week 33

11/04/2020 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United

11/04/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Watford

11/04/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace

11/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

11/04/2020 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/04/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

11/04/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton

11/04/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

11/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

11/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

​Match week 34

18/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

18/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

18/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United

18/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

18/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

18/04/2020 15:00 Everton v Southampton

18/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

18/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

18/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Norwich City

18/04/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley

​Match week 35

25/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City

25/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

25/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

25/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

25/04/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton

25/04/2020 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United

25/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea

25/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

25/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United

25/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton

​Match week 36

02/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

02/05/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton

02/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City

02/05/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

02/05/2020 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa

02/05/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Sheffield United

02/05/2020 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

02/05/2020 15:00 Southampton v Brighton

02/05/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Watford

​Match week 37

09/05/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton

09/05/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

09/05/2020 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

09/05/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

09/05/2020 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

09/05/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley

09/05/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton

09/05/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

09/05/2020 15:00 Watford v Manchester City

09/05/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

​Match week 38

17/05/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Watford

17/05/2020 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

17/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

17/05/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

17/05/2020 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

17/05/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United

17/05/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City

17/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

17/05/2020 15:00 Southampton v Sheffield United

17/05/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa

