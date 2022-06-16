Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their title at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures.
Pep Guardiola’s side will start their bid for a fifth championship in six seasons at the London Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.
Main rivals Liverpool go to Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime match, which pitches the Reds’ new signing Fabio Carvalho against his old club first up.
Old Trafford gets to see new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag first as the Dutchman opens his maiden season in England at home to Brighton on the Sunday.
Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety with one match to spare last month, comes up against his former employers Chelsea in the Saturday evening kick-off.
Nottingham Forest’s first match in the top-flight in 23 years will be against Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Promoted Bournemouth, who do not face a team outside last season’s top 12 in their opening five fixture, host Aston Villa first game back before taking on City, Arsenal and Liverpool in consecutive matches.
For the second season running Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to Crystal Palace on Friday August 5, when manager Mikel Arteta will hope to avoid last season’s chastening experience of a 2-0 defeat at newcomers Brentford.
Palace look like having one of the toughest starts of any club as after the Gunners they go to Anfield, host Aston Villa and then head to Manchester City.
Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield on October 15 – after a midweek Champions League tie – with the return fixture scheduled for April 1.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments.
Their three away matches following Champions League group games are Chelsea (September 17), Arsenal (October 8) and Tottenham (November 5).
In addition to their trip to Anfield, City’s post-European away trips are Wolves (September 17) and Leicester (October 29), while they host Spurs on September 6.
The final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar sees all the traditional ‘Big Six’ kept apart, however, with the most high-profile fixtures being Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle and Tottenham hosting Leeds.
When the campaign resumes on St Stephen’s Day Leeds host City and United welcome Forest, with Newcastle fans faced with the longest journey of the day as they have a 376-mile round trip to Leicester.
The Manchester derbies take place on October 1 (at the Etihad) and January 14 (Old Trafford), while for a third year in a row Everton host the first Merseyside derby of the season on September 3 with the return on February 11.
Arsenal host the first north London derby on October 1, with Tottenham’s home game against the Gunners on January 14.
The final weekend of the season sees City head to Brentford, Liverpool away at Southampton, Tottenham visit Leeds and Chelsea host Newcastle.
All three promoted sides are away on the final day with Forest at Palace, Bournemouth at Everton – the ground where they were relegated to the Championship in 2020 despite a 3-1 victory – and Fulham travelling to Old Trafford.
Full Premier League fixture list
05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea
06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool
06/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton
06/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford
06/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
06/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton
07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
13/08/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United
13/08/2022 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
13/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
13/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
13/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham
20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
20/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
20/08/2022 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest
20/08/2022 15:00 Fulham v Brentford
20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
20/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton
20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
20/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
20/08/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton
27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
27/08/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
27/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Everton
27/08/2022 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United
27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
27/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
30/08/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
30/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
30/08/2022 19:45 Fulham v Brighton
30/08/2022 19:45 Leeds United v Everton
30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Manchester United
30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
31/08/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
03/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Leeds United
03/09/2022 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
03/09/2022 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
03/09/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
03/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
03/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
03/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
10/09/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
10/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
10/09/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
10/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
10/09/2022 15:00 Southampton v Brentford
10/09/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
17/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
17/09/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
17/09/2022 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
17/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
17/09/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
17/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham
17/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
01/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United
01/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa
01/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
01/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
01/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton
01/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
08/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
08/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
08/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
08/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
08/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
08/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
08/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham
15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
15/10/2022 15:00 Brentford v Brighton
15/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
15/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
15/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
15/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
15/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
18/10/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City
18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea
18/10/2022 19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
18/10/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
18/10/2022 19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
18/10/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Leeds United
19/10/2022 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
19/10/2022 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
22/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
22/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
22/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham
22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
22/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
22/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
29/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
29/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
29/10/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
29/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
29/10/2022 15:00 Fulham v Everton
29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
29/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
29/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
29/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
05/11/2022 15:00 Everton v Leicester City
05/11/2022 15:00 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
05/11/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford
05/11/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
05/11/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
05/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
12/11/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
12/11/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United
12/11/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford
12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
12/11/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
12/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
12/11/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City
12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
26/12/2022 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
26/12/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
26/12/2022 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
26/12/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham
26/12/2022 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
26/12/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
26/12/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
26/12/2022 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
31/12/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
31/12/2022 15:00 Fulham v Southampton
31/12/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
31/12/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United
31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
31/12/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
31/12/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
02/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
02/01/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
02/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
02/01/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton
02/01/2023 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United
02/01/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham
02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/01/2023 15:00 Southampton v Nottingham Forest
14/01/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United
14/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
14/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
14/01/2023 15:00 Everton v Southampton
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
14/01/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
14/01/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
14/01/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
21/01/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
21/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
21/01/2023 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
21/01/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford
21/01/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
21/01/2023 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
21/01/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
04/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
04/02/2023 15:00 Brentford v Southampton
04/02/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
04/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
04/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
04/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
11/02/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
11/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
11/02/2023 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest
11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
11/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
11/02/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
11/02/2023 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
18/02/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
18/02/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham
18/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
18/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Leeds United
18/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
18/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
18/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
25/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
25/02/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton
25/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton
25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
25/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
25/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
25/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
04/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/03/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
04/03/2023 15:00 Brentford v Fulham
04/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United
04/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
04/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton
04/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City
04/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
11/03/2023 15:00 Everton v Brentford
11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
11/03/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton
11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
11/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
11/03/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
11/03/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
11/03/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
18/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
18/03/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
18/03/2023 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City
18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
18/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
18/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham
18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
18/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
18/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
18/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United
01/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
01/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
01/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Brentford
01/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
01/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
01/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
01/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
01/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
08/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
08/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
08/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United
08/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
08/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
08/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
08/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
15/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
15/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
15/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham
15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
15/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
15/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
15/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford
22/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
22/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
22/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
22/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
22/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United
22/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
22/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
22/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
25/04/2023 20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
25/04/2023 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
25/04/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Leicester City
25/04/2023 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United v Liverpool
25/04/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
26/04/2023 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
26/04/2023 19:45 Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
29/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest
29/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
29/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
29/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Everton
29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
29/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
29/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
06/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
06/05/2023 15:00 Brighton v Everton
06/05/2023 15:00 Fulham v Leicester City
06/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
06/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Southampton
06/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
06/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
13/05/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
13/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
13/05/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United
13/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
13/05/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
13/05/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United
13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
13/05/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
13/05/2023 15:00 Southampton v Fulham
20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
20/05/2023 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
20/05/2023 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace
20/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
20/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
20/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
20/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United
20/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
28/05/2023 16:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
28/05/2023 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford v Manchester City
28/05/2023 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
28/05/2023 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
28/05/2023 16:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
28/05/2023 16:00 Leicester City v West Ham United