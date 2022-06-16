Premier League fixtures: Here is the full programme for Man City, Liverpool and Man United

Here is the full Premier League fixture list for Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.
MANCHESTER CITY
07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United (a)
13/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
27/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
31/08/2022 20:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
10/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United (h)
08/10/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)
15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool (a)
18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal (a)
22/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)
29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City (a)
05/11/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)
12/11/2022 15:00 Brentford (h)
26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)
31/12/2022 15:00 Everton (h)
02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (a)
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United (a)
21/01/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
11/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
04/03/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)
11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
18/03/2023 15:00 West Ham United (h)
01/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool (h)
08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton (a)
15/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City (h)
22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
26/04/2023 20:00 Arsenal (h)
29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham (a)
06/05/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)
13/05/2023 15:00 Everton (a)
20/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford (a)
LIVERPOOL
06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham (a)
13/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)
27/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
31/08/2022 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
03/09/2022 15:00 Everton (a)
10/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)
01/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)
08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal (a)
15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (h)
19/10/2022 20:00 West Ham United (h)
22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
29/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)
05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
12/11/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)
26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
31/12/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)
02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford (a)
14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
21/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
11/02/2023 15:00 Everton (h)
18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)
11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
18/03/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)
01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)
08/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)
15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)
22/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United (a)
29/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
06/05/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)
13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)
20/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton (a)
MANCHESTER UNITED
07/08/2022 14:00 Brighton (h)
13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)
20/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)
27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton (a)
30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City (a)
03/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal (h)
10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
17/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (a)
08/10/2022 15:00 Everton (a)
15/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (h)
19/10/2022 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)
29/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)
05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham (a)
26/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
02/01/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City (h)
21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal (a)
04/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)
18/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City (h)
25/02/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)
04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)
11/03/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)
18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
08/04/2023 15:00 Everton (h)
15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
22/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
29/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)
13/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
28/05/2023 16:00 Fulham (h)
All fixtures are subject to change once live TV schedule has been finalised.