| 18.4°C Dublin

Premier League fixtures: Here is the full programme for Man City, Liverpool and Man United

Mohamed Salah (left) and Virgil Van Dijk (right) Expand

Close

Mohamed Salah (left) and Virgil Van Dijk (right)

Mohamed Salah (left) and Virgil Van Dijk (right)

Mohamed Salah (left) and Virgil Van Dijk (right)

Here is the full Premier League fixture list for Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

MANCHESTER CITY

07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

31/08/2022 20:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

10/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United (h)

08/10/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)

15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool (a)

18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal (a)

22/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)

29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City (a)

05/11/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)

12/11/2022 15:00 Brentford (h)

26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)

31/12/2022 15:00 Everton (h)

02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (a)

14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United (a)

21/01/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

11/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

04/03/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

18/03/2023 15:00 West Ham United (h)

01/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool (h)

08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton (a)

15/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City (h)

22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)

26/04/2023 20:00 Arsenal (h)

29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham (a)

06/05/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)

13/05/2023 15:00 Everton (a)

20/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford (a)

LIVERPOOL

06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

31/08/2022 20:00 Newcastle United (h)

03/09/2022 15:00 Everton (a)

10/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)

01/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)

08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal (a)

15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (h)

19/10/2022 20:00 West Ham United (h)

22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

29/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)

05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

12/11/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)

26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

31/12/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford (a)

14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)

21/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

11/02/2023 15:00 Everton (h)

18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)

11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

18/03/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)

01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)

08/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)

15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)

22/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United (a)

29/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

06/05/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)

13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)

20/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton (a)

MANCHESTER UNITED

07/08/2022 14:00 Brighton (h)

13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)

20/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)

27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton (a)

30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City (a)

03/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal (h)

10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

17/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)

01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (a)

08/10/2022 15:00 Everton (a)

15/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

19/10/2022 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)

29/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)

05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham (a)

26/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

02/01/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City (h)

21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal (a)

04/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)

18/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City (h)

25/02/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)

04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)

11/03/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)

18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)

01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

08/04/2023 15:00 Everton (h)

15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

22/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

29/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)

13/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

28/05/2023 16:00 Fulham (h)

All fixtures are subject to change once live TV schedule has been finalised.


Related Content

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy