Premier league fixtures: Champions Liverpool face Leeds at Anfield on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier League title in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds.

In what will be a first meeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture provides Marcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of challenges after they won the second tier by 10 points less than a month ago.

Elsewhere over the weekend of September 12 – the delayed start due to the ongoing adaptation to coronavirus – Manchester City play host to Aston Villa, Manchester United go to Burnley and Chelsea visit Brighton.

Fulham, Championship play-off winners, are at home to Arsenal, while the third promoted side, West Brom, take on Leicester.

Finally on the opening weekend, Crystal Palace meet Southampton, Tottenham take on Everton, Newcastle go to West Ham and Sheffield United meet Wolves.

With the season starting in mid-September due to the enforced delay of the previous one, the 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to run through to May 23, with the winter break put in cold storage.

By the time Liverpool host Crystal Palace on that weekend they will hope a successful title defence has been completed, though the likes of Manchester City (Everton at home), Manchester United (Wolves away) and Chelsea (Aston Villa away) will want to have something to say about that.

Leeds and West Brom will hope their final-day shoot-out is not a relegation one, as will Fulham and Newcastle, while Arsenal close against Brighton, Leicester at home to Spurs, Sheffield United against Burnley and Southampton at West Ham.

Liverpool and Manchester City meet on November 7 (Etihad) and February 6 (Anfield), with Manchester derbies slated for December 12 (Old Trafford) and March 6 (Etihad) – with all dates subject to change for TV coverage.

North London derbies between Arsenal and Tottenham are scheduled for December 5 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) and March 13 (Emirates).

Midweek fixtures are at a premium as competition organisers try and fit a full season into one less month, with the first four rounds of the Carabao Cup – Premier League sides enter in the second and third rounds depending on European commitments – accounting for the first four midweek slots of the campaign.

Later in the season, FA Cup replays have been scrapped to further ease the burden on squads, while all 20 competing clubs wait to learn when they will be able to play in front of a crowd again with fixtures currently behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURE LIST FOR 2020/21

Match Week 1

TBC TBC Burnley v Manchester United [Postponed]

12/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton

12/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal

12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United

TBC TBC Manchester City v Aston Villa [Postponed]

12/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

12/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

12/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

14/09/2020 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

14/09/2020 20:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

Match Week 2

19/09/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

19/09/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

19/09/2020 15:00 Everton v West Bromwich Albion

19/09/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham

19/09/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley

19/09/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

19/09/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

19/09/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

19/09/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Match Week 3

26/09/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United

26/09/2020 15:00 Burnley v Southampton

26/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

26/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa

26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

26/09/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City

26/09/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leeds United

26/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

26/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

26/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton

Match Week 4

03/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United

03/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

03/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

03/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton

03/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City

03/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United

03/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley

03/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

03/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham

Match Week 5

17/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton

17/10/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

17/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool

17/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton

17/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa

17/10/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

17/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

17/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham

17/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

17/10/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

Match Week 6

24/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

24/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United

24/10/2020 15:00 Brighton v West Bromwich Albion

24/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

24/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace

24/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United

24/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

24/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v Everton

24/10/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City

24/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Match Week 7

31/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

31/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

31/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

31/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City

31/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

31/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

31/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton

31/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City

31/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

31/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

Match Week 8

07/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

07/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Burnley

07/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United

07/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United

07/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester United

07/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton

07/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

07/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United

07/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

07/11/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham

Match Week 9

21/11/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

21/11/2020 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace

21/11/2020 15:00 Fulham v Everton

21/11/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal

21/11/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

21/11/2020 15:00 Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

21/11/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

21/11/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United

21/11/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

21/11/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton

Match Week 10

28/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

28/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

28/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

28/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

28/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Leeds United

28/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham

28/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley

28/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United

28/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

28/11/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa

Match Week 11

05/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

05/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Southampton

05/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Everton

05/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United

05/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton

05/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham

05/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leicester City

05/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

05/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

05/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

Match Week 12

12/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

12/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

12/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

12/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool

12/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United

12/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton

12/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

12/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

12/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Sheffield United

12/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Match Week 13

15/12/2020 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton

15/12/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley

15/12/2020 19:45 Fulham v Brighton

15/12/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Newcastle United

15/12/2020 19:45 Leicester City v Everton

15/12/2020 19:45 Sheffield United v Manchester United

15/12/2020 19:45 West Ham United v Crystal Palace

15/12/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

16/12/2020 20:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

16/12/2020 20:00 Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion

Match Week 14

19/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United

19/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton

19/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

19/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

19/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

19/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United

19/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham

19/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

19/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

19/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

Match Week 15

26/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

26/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

26/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Southampton

26/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley

26/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United

26/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

26/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

26/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton

26/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton

26/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Match Week 16

28/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

28/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United

28/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

28/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City

28/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

28/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

28/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

28/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United

28/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

28/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United

Match Week 17

02/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton

02/01/2021 15:00 Burnley v Fulham

02/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

02/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

02/01/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United

02/01/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

02/01/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City

02/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool

02/01/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

02/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Match Week 18

12/01/2021 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

12/01/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

12/01/2021 19:45 Fulham v Manchester United

12/01/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Southampton

12/01/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea

12/01/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United

12/01/2021 19:45 West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

12/01/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Everton

13/01/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley

13/01/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton

Match Week 19

16/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

16/01/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton

16/01/2021 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea

16/01/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton

16/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton

16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

16/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

16/01/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

16/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley

16/01/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Bromwich Albion

Match Week 20

26/01/2021 19:45 Brighton v Fulham

26/01/2021 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa

26/01/2021 19:45 Everton v Leicester City

26/01/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United

26/01/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

27/01/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

27/01/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United

27/01/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Leeds United

27/01/2021 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal

27/01/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Match Week 21

30/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

30/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

30/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

30/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

30/01/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United

30/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United

30/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United

30/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa

30/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

30/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

Match Week 22

02/02/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham United

02/02/2021 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City

02/02/2021 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City

02/02/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Everton

02/02/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Southampton

02/02/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

02/02/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

03/02/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton

03/02/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

03/02/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Match Week 23

06/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

06/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

06/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United

06/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace

06/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

06/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton

06/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton

06/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea

06/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

06/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City

Match Week 24

13/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United

13/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa

13/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

13/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

13/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Fulham

13/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

13/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

13/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton

13/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

13/02/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United

Match Week 25

20/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

20/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City

20/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

20/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

20/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United

20/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

20/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

20/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea

20/02/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

20/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United

Match Week 26

27/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United

27/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham

27/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton

27/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa

27/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal

27/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

27/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

27/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool

27/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

27/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton

Match Week 27

06/03/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

06/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City

06/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

06/03/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Everton

06/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham

06/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

06/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Southampton

06/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

06/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

06/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United

Match Week 28

13/03/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

13/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

13/03/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley

13/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City

13/03/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea

13/03/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Sheffield United

13/03/2021 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

13/03/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

13/03/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton

13/03/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Match Week 29

20/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

20/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City

20/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

20/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United

20/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

20/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

20/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa

20/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

20/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Everton

20/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

Match Week 30

03/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

03/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

03/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

03/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

03/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield United

03/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City

03/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton

03/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley

03/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United

Match Week 31

10/04/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton

10/04/2021 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United

10/04/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

10/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton

10/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

10/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United

10/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal

10/04/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

10/04/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

10/04/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City

Match Week 32

17/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham

17/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City

17/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

17/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

17/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool

17/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

17/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley

17/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

17/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace

17/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

Match Week 33

24/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Everton

24/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

24/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

24/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United

24/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace

24/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

24/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton

24/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton

24/04/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

24/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley

Match Week 34

01/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United

01/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United

01/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham

01/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

01/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa

01/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

01/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

01/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City

01/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

01/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton

Match Week 35

08/05/2021 15:00 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

08/05/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United

08/05/2021 15:00 Fulham v Burnley

08/05/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

08/05/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United

08/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton

08/05/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

08/05/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

08/05/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Everton

08/05/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton

Match Week 36

11/05/2021 19:45 Brighton v West Ham United

11/05/2021 19:45 Burnley v Leeds United

11/05/2021 19:45 Everton v Sheffield United

11/05/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Leicester City

11/05/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

12/05/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal

12/05/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

12/05/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Manchester City

12/05/2021 19:45 Southampton v Fulham

12/05/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

Match Week 37

15/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

15/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

15/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

15/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

15/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton

15/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham

15/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

15/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United

15/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

15/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Match Week 3823/05/2021 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton

23/05/2021 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

23/05/2021 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

23/05/2021 16:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

23/05/2021 16:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

23/05/2021 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

23/05/2021 16:00 Manchester City v Everton

23/05/2021 16:00 Sheffield United v Burnley

23/05/2021 16:00 West Ham United v Southampton

23/05/2021 16:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

PA Media