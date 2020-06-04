Premier League fixtures and TV times for first three gameweeks of restart leaked

A provisional fixture list for the first three weeks of the Premier League restart that is circulating online is believed to be broadly accurate, with reports that a Premier League source has said that only "four to six" games may be switched due to scheduling reasons.

The list shows that the first four games will all be shown by Sky Sports, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United kicking things off at 6pm on June 17 before Manchester City and Arsenal play the league's final game in hand at 8.15 that evening.

Gameweek 30 kicks off two nights later with the clash of Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at 8pm following Norwich's game with Shane Long's Southampton.

Should Manchester City lose to Arsenal, then Liverpool will have their first chance to clinch a first league crown for 30 years on Sunday June 21 at 7pm in the Merseyside derby.

If City win their fixture against Arsenal and their home game against Burnley on June 22 and Liverpool beat Everton, then the Reds can put the league to bed should they avoid a repeat of their 2014 capitulation against Crystal Palace.

Their squandering of a three goal lead in the last 11 minutes under Brendan Rogers against the same opposition on that occasion all but handed the title to Manchester City ensuring their long wait for a maiden Premier League title carried on.

Premier League remaining fixtures

Wed, June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 6pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Sky Sports - 8.15pm

Fri, June 19

Norwich City vs Southampton - Sky Sports - 6pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - Sky Sports - 8pm

Sat, June 20

Watford vs Leicester City - BT Sport - 12.30pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal - BT Sport - 3pm

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Sports - 5.30pm

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - BBC Sport - 7.45pm

Sun, June 21

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 2pm

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Sky Sports - 4.30pm

Everton vs Liverpool - Sky Sports - 7pm

Mon, June 22

Manchester City vs Burnley - Sky Sports - 8pm

Tues, June 23

Southampton vs Arsenal - Sky Sports - 6pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - Sky Sports - 8.15pm

Weds, June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 6pm

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - BT Sport - 6pm

Norwich City vs Everton - BBC Sport - 6pm

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Sky Sports - 8.15pm

Thurs, June 25

Burnley vs Watford - Sky Sports - 6pm

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion - Sky Sports - 6pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Sky Sports - 8.15pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth - BT Sport - 8.15pm

Gameweek 32

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Gameweek 33

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

Gameweek 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Gameweek 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Gameweek 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Watford

Gameweek 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Gameweek 38

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

