Premier League fixtures and TV times for first three gameweeks of restart leaked

A provisional fixture list for the first three weeks of the Premier League restart that is circulating online is believed to be broadly accurate, with reports that a Premier League source has said that only "four to six" games may be switched due to scheduling reasons.
he list shows that the first four games will all be shown by Sky Sports, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United kicking things off at 6pm on June 17 before Manchester City and Arsenal play the league's final game in hand at 8.15 that evening.
Gameweek 30 kicks off two nights later with the clash of Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at 8pm following Norwich's game with Shane Long's Southampton.
Should Manchester City lose to Arsenal, then Liverpool will have their first chance to clinch a first league crown for 30 years on Sunday June 21 at 7pm in the Merseyside derby.
If City win their fixture against Arsenal and their home game against Burnley on June 22 and Liverpool beat Everton, then the Reds can put the league to bed should they avoid a repeat of their 2014 capitulation against Crystal Palace.
Their squandering of a three goal lead in the last 11 minutes under Brendan Rogers against the same opposition on that occasion all but handed the title to Manchester City ensuring their long wait for a maiden Premier League title carried on.
Premier League remaining fixtures
Wed, June 17
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 6pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal - Sky Sports - 8.15pm
Fri, June 19
Norwich City vs Southampton - Sky Sports - 6pm
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - Sky Sports - 8pm
Sat, June 20
Watford vs Leicester City - BT Sport - 12.30pm
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal - BT Sport - 3pm
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Sports - 5.30pm
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - BBC Sport - 7.45pm
Sun, June 21
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 2pm
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Sky Sports - 4.30pm
Everton vs Liverpool - Sky Sports - 7pm
Mon, June 22
Manchester City vs Burnley - Sky Sports - 8pm
Tues, June 23
Southampton vs Arsenal - Sky Sports - 6pm
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - Sky Sports - 8.15pm
Weds, June 24
Manchester United vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 6pm
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - BT Sport - 6pm
Norwich City vs Everton - BBC Sport - 6pm
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Sky Sports - 8.15pm
Thurs, June 25
Burnley vs Watford - Sky Sports - 6pm
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion - Sky Sports - 6pm
Chelsea vs Manchester City - Sky Sports - 8.15pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth - BT Sport - 8.15pm
Gameweek 32
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Everton vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Watford vs Southampton
West Ham United vs Chelsea
Gameweek 33
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Watford
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton vs Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
Gameweek 34
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Everton vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford vs Norwich City
West Ham United vs Burnley
Gameweek 35
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich City vs West Ham United
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Watford vs Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Gameweek 36
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham United vs Watford
Gameweek 37
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
Watford vs Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
Gameweek 38
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
