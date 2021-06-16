Premier League fixtures 2021-22: Your month-by-month guide to the new season

Your guide to the 2021/22 Premier League season.
(All fixtures are subject to change for live television schedule)
AUGUST
Saturday 14th
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa
Saturday 21st
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds United v Everton
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester City v Norwich City
Southampton v Manchester United
West Ham United v Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 28th
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
Burnley v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 11th
Arsenal v Norwich City
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Burnley
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Southampton v West Ham United
Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 18th
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Leeds United
Norwich City v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
Saturday 25th
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton v Norwich City
Leeds United v West Ham United
Leicester City v Burnley
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford v Newcastle United
OCTOBER
Saturday 2nd
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Leeds United v Watford
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
Saturday 16th
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham United
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Southampton v Leeds United
Watford v Liverpool
Saturday 23rd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Watford
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 30th
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Watford v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
NOVEMBER
Saturday 6th
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v Leicester City
Manchester United v Manchester City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Liverpool
Saturday 20th
Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Brentford
Norwich City v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
Watford v Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
Saturday 27th
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brentford v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v West Ham United
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tuesday 30th
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
Manchester United v Arsenal
DECEMBER
Wednesday 1st
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Southampton v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Saturday 4th
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds United v Brentford
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Watford v Manchester City
West Ham United v Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
Saturday 11th
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City v Ma nchester United
Tuesday 14th
Arsenal v West Ham United
Brentford v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley v Watford
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Wednesday 15th December
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Saturday 18th
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Leeds United v Arsenal
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Sunday 26th
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Norwich City v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford
Tuesday 28th
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Newcastle United
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v West Ham United
JANUARY
Saturday 1st
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Norwich City
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton v Newcastle United
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 15th
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brentford
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Watford
Norwich City v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
West Ham United v Leeds United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton
Saturday 22nd
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v West Ham United
Southampton v Manchester City
Watford v Norwich City
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 8th
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Burnley v Manchester United
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Watford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
Wednesday 9th
Newcastle United v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester City v Brentford
Saturday 12th
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v West Ham United
Manchester United v Southampton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 19th
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds United v Manchester United
Liverpool v Norwich City
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Everton
West Ham United v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
Saturday 26th
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Manchester City
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Watford
Southampton v Norwich Cit
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MARCH
Saturday 5th
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester City v Leeds United
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12th
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United v Norwich City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Watford
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Saturday 19th
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester City v Brentford
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Watford v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
APRIL
Saturday 2nd
Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City
Burnley v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds United v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Saturday 9th
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford v West Ham United
Everton v Manchester United
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds United
Saturday 16th
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Chelsea
Manchester United v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford v Brentford
West Ham United v Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Saturday 23rd
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester City v Watford
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Saturday 30th
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brentford
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Watford v Burnley
West Ham United v Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
MAY
Saturday 7th
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Norwich City v West Ham United
Sunday 15th
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City
Sunday 22nd
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds United
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur