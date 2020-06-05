Premier League fixture list and TV details confirmed

| 13.4°C Dublin
The Premier League has confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season.
Here is a list of when and where to watch the opening few games as the sport returns amid the coronavirus crisis.
Wednesday, June 17
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1800, Sky Sports)
Manchester City v Arsenal (2015, Sky Sports)
Friday, June 19
Norwich v Southampton (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)
Tottenham v Manchester United (2015, Sky Sports)
Saturday, June 20
Watford v Leicester (1230, BT Sport)
Brighton v Arsenal (1500, BT Sport)
West Ham v Wolves (1730, Sky Sports)
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1945, BBC)
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle v Sheffield United (1400, Sky Sports and Pick)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (1615, Sky Sports)
Everton v Liverpool (1900, Sky Sports and Pick)
Monday, June 22
Manchester City v Burnley (2000, Sky Sports)
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester v Brighton (1800, Sky Sports)
Tottenham v West Ham (2015, Sky Sports)
Wednesday, June 24
Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (1800, BT Sport)
Norwich v Everton (1800, BBC)
Wolves v Bournemouth (1800, BT Sport)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2015, Sky Sports)
Thursday, June 25
Burnley v Watford (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)
Southampton v Arsenal (1800, Sky Sports)
Chelsea v Manchester City (2015, BT Sport)
Saturday, June 27
Aston Villa v Wolves (1230, BT Sport)
Sunday, June 28
Watford v Southampton (1630, Sky Sports and Pick)
Monday, June 29
Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000, Amazon Prime)
Tuesday, June 30
Brighton v Manchester United (2015, Sky Sports and Pick)
Wednesday, July 1
Bournemouth v Newcastle (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)
Arsenal v Norwich (1800, BT Sport)
Everton v Leicester (1800, Sky Sports)
West Ham v Chelsea (2015, Sky Sports)
Thursday, July 2
Sheffield United v Tottenham (1800, Sky Sports)
Manchester City v Liverpool (2015, Sky Sports)
PA Media