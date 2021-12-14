Premier League: Fears growing over another top-flight shutdown if Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Manchester United’s clash with Brentford tonight has been called off amid growing fears the Premier League will be shut down due to the spread of Omicron.

It was announced late last night that the game at Brentford Community Stadium would have to be postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 among United’s players and staff.

First-team operations were closed down at the club’s training ground yesterday, but it took until close to midnight for the Premier League to confirm the match would not go ahead.

It follows the postponement of Tottenham’s games against Rennes and Brighton last week after Antonio Conte’s side suffered an outbreak of cases.

The Premier League has already re-introduced emergency measures in a bid to control the growing number of cases, which includes the wearing of face masks and social distancing. But latest figures confirmed the highest number of positives results over a seven-day period since the release of testing data began in May last year.

It has sparked fresh fears that clubs will not be able to control the spread of Omicron, with infections on the rise throughout the UK.

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases. In the Championship, an outbreak at QPR saw their game at Sheffield United postponed on Monday night.

The Premier League have now increased testing among clubs, saying in a statement: “The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR Covid-19 testing of players and staff.”

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has reflected the concern among clubs, claiming the Christmas and New Year period poses a major threat to the League continuing without interruption.

He said: “It is a little bit worrying that we are going into the busiest month of the season and rising Covid infections in the community mean our players and staff are not immune.

“We can keep them in a bubble while they are in the club, but they go home to families, they have kids at school, friends visiting, so there is only so much clubs can do to keep their players and staff safe.

“We hope everyone will be responsible and restrict the number of people they come into contact with, but footballers and coaches are human. We are going to face a challenging month. The next month is going to be quite critical.”

The League’s measures have so far been effective in controlling the spread of Covid among players, with very few games having to be postponed since the resumption of top-flight football after the initial national lockdown.

A game between Everton and Manchester City last December was called off close to kick-off because of an outbreak among Pep Guardiola’s squad. Newcastle and Aston Villa also suffered outbreaks, requiring fixtures to be rescheduled.

The latest cases will place fresh scrutiny on the number of players refusing to be vaccinated.

In October, the Premier League revealed only 68pc of players had been fully vaccinated. With the UK government initiating a booster drive after confirming even two doses are not enough to fend off Omicron, the potential for further outbreaks will only increase.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard suggested players’ vaccination status could be a factor in transfers going forward.

Spurs suffered new cases yesterday, but their training ground reopened today, with players due to train – raising the prospect of their game with Leicester going ahead on Thursday.

But the lateness of the decision to call off Brentford vs United reflects the ongoing uncertainty clubs are having to face during the traditionally busiest period of the season.

A United spokesman said: “Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.”

In a statement, Brentford said: “We appreciate that there will be many fans who will be inconvenienced with the fixture postponement and we apologise for the disruption, which was out of our control, but we respect the Premier League’s decision and acknowledge that the health and safety of both clubs’ players and staff must always come first.”

The EFL last week issued guidance to clubs, which included separating players on the basis of their vaccine status while travelling in a bid to limit the spread of Covid.

Further advice included goalkeepers training separately to avoid potential close contact with teammates who test positive.

