Premier League Fantasy Football: Who to pick, who to drop and an Irish player to consider

Leicester City's James Justin (right) celebrates with Harvey Barnes after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup third round match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022.

It’s the last weekend of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup. Here are our picks for who you need this weekend, who to drop, and an Irish pick to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Who do I need this weekend?

Harvey Barnes (Leicester) £6.9m

The Leicester winger has hit a real purple patch, with three goals in his last four starts as the Foxes put their poor start behind them. Barnes’ run of form has seen him earn 26 points across the last four gameweeks.

The 24-year-old’s nine shots and three big chances in four games rank highly across the league too. Brendan Rodgers’ side face an out-of-sorts West Ham side on Saturday, who have kept just one clean sheet in six league games. At £6.9m too, Barnes is a clever buy this weekend.

Who should I drop?

Mason Mount (Chelsea) £7.6m

After scoring a remarkable 27 points across gameweeks 10 and 11, Mount’s form has dipped sharply since then. The England international has earned just nine points across his last four games, with Chelsea winless in four ahead of Saturday’s trip to high-flying Newcastle.

The 23-year-old’s form has clearly gone off the boil, with just 7pc of users keeping him in their sides. With Newcastle on a run of four consecutive wins, too, now may be the time to part with Mount and choose another forward.

Dark horse

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) £5.1m

At just £5.1m, the Arsenal defender looks like a clever buy this weekend. The Brazilian international's form has gone under the radar this season, as he has started every game for Mikel Arteta’s side so far.

The 24-year-old earned solid points in the Gunners’ recent wins over Leeds (8) and Nottingham Forest (6), before he scored the winner last weekend against rivals Chelsea, a performance that earned him a whopping 15 points. Gabriel ranks third amongst the league's defenders for his threat, and with a Wolves side who are winless in four to come, Gabriel looks set to finish the first half of the season on a high.

An Irish pick

Mark Travers (Bournemouth) £4.5m

The Ireland international has returned to the Bournemouth starting line-up following a recent injury to first-choice Neto. Although he couldn’t prevent his side from losing to West Ham, Spurs and Leeds, the Maynooth man produced a fine display in their third-round League Cup win over Séamus Coleman’s Everton last Wednesday.

Travers faces the Toffees again in the league on Saturday, who have won just one in seven in all competitions. With Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton facing Liverpool, and Nathan Collins’ Wolves hosting leaders Arsenal, Travers is your best Irish pick of Gameweek 16.

Who to captain?

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) £5.8m

The Newcastle midfielder is enjoying the finest form of his career, with seven goals in his last seven games, including four on the bounce going into Saturday’s clash with an out-of-form Chelsea.

The Paraguayan international remarkably scored just one league goal last season. His impressive scoring streak has earned him an 8.6 form rating in FPL. One in three users have the 28-year-old in their squads, who looks certain to hit the net again as Chelsea have kept zero clean sheets in their last five in all competitions.

Top Irish player

Christopher Hart’s side scored a whopping 99 points in Gameweek 15. His captain Erling Haaland netted a late winner and earned him 15 points, while Pascal Gross, Mohamed Salah and Almiron all scored well in midfield too. It was at the back where he scored best, though, as Gabriel, Kieran Trippier and William Saliba earned a huge 35 points between them.

Gameweek 16 deadline: 11.0am, Saturday, November 12.