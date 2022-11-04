Premier League Fantasy Football: Who to pick, who to drop and an Irish player to consider

Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League win over Liverpool at Anfield, Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

It’s another action packed week of Premier League fixtures. Here are our picks for who you need this weekend, who to drop, and an Irish pick to drive your team up your leagues.

Who do I need this weekend?

Rodrigo (Leeds United) £6.3m

The Spain international has sparked back into life in recent weeks for Jesse Marsch’s side.

After beginning the season in sparkling form, with four goals and 35 points over Leeds’ first three games, the winger missed three games in September with a shoulder injury. He returned and failed to hit the net in four, before back-to-back goals has him back in form.

He was on target in Leeds’ huge victory over Liverpool last weekend, with his 33 shots and six big chances so far putting him in the top five midfielders in FPL. Marsch’s charges face a Bournemouth side next who have taken a single point from their last four games, with Rodrigo primed to continue his bright spell.

Who should I drop?

Phil Foden (Manchester City) £8.5m

After hitting an excellent 30 points across gameweeks nine and 10, the 22-year-old has struggled for form in recent weeks, with just four points earned in his last three games.

Foden failed to score or assist in that time, and has dropped to 14th in the FPL’s ICT index for midfielders. Over 225,000 users have dropped the England player this weekend, who is not worth his £8.5m price tag at the moment. He also played 90 minutes in City’s dead rubber Champions League game on Wednesday, and may not start against Fulham on Saturday.

Dark horse

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) £4.8m

The United defender’s form has gone under the radar in previous gameweeks. Users are waking up to the Portuguese now, with over 183,000 adding him to their squads this week.

The defender’s 32 successful tackles ranks first for his side this season, while only Bruno Fernandes chas created more chances than Dalot’s 20. United have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four league games, with Dalot picking up three bonus points in each of those three. Erik ten Hag’s men face struggling Aston Villa next, and with Dalot’s recent form in Red, he may be a clever buy this week at just £4.8m.

An Irish pick

Seamus Coleman (Everton) £4.5m

The Ireland captain’s return from injury continued as he started a sixth consecutive league game in last weekend’s scoreless draw at Fulham. Frank Lampard’s side put three successive defeats behind them with a superb 3-0 win against Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, with the manager labelling Coleman’s display as ‘excellent’.

With Gavin Bazunu facing a flying Newcastle side, and Nathan Collins’ Wolves hosting a Brighton outfit who put four past Chelsea last weekend, Coleman may be your best Irish pick this weekend as Everton face 18-placed Leicester.

Who to captain?

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) £12.5m

With Erling Haaland’s match fitness still in doubt, De Bruyne is a good shout to hand the armband to this weekend. The Belgian has been in superb form for City recently, with back-to-back goals against Brighton and Leicester earning him 20 points across the last two gameweeks.

The 31-year-old ranks first in FPL for influence and creativity among the game’s midfielders, and will be fresh after playing just 20 minutes in his side’s win over Sevilla in midweek. With Fulham and Brentford up next, the champions primed to enter the winter break on a high, with the midfielder sure to earn more points before then.

Top Irish player from last weekend

David Harpur’s side earned a whopping 111 points last weekend. Jordan Pickford earned 11 points with his clean sheet, while Kieran Trippier and William Saliba scored well at the back too. Miguel Almiron scored 12 points with a goal and an assist against Aston Villa, while his team mate Callum Wilson scored a brace too, earning 19 points.

Gameweek 15 deadline: 1.30pm Saturday November 5.