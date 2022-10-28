Premier League Fantasy Football: Who to pick, who to drop and an Irish player to consider

It’s another action packed week of Premier League fixtures. Here are our picks for who you need this weekend, who to drop, and an Irish pick to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Who do I need this weekend?

Miguel Amiron (Newcastle) £5.4m

The Newcastle midfielder has had a stellar start to this season, and has hit more league goals (6) in 12 games, than he had over the last two seasons combined. The Paraguayan found the net against Manchester City early on, before hitting five in his last five, including crucial winners against Spurs and Everton as the Magpies jumped to fourth.

15pc of users have the 28-year-old in their sides, with an incredible 20 points in his last two games. With his form at 9.0 and an affordable price tag to go with it, Almiron is a clever buy as Newcastle face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Who should I drop?

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) £8.1m

The Liverpool forward’s form had dropped off a cliff in recent weeks. After an impressive 12 points against Arsenal, Firmino has earned the same amount over his last four games combined. Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost two of their last three, with Firmino failing to register a goal or assist in those outings. He is one of the most dropped players, with over 100,000 users cutting their losses this week. While the Reds face an out of sorts Leeds side on Saturday, a tough test at Spurs awaits after, and now may be the time to opt for a different forward.

Dark horse

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) £5.1m

Despite only being selected by 4pc of users this week, Xhaka’s form has gone under the radar. The midfielder has registered three goals and three assists in the league so far, already double the number in each of his previous two seasons. The 30-year-old’s nine shots inside the box and four on target are already close to breaking his stats from last season.

Arsenal host a rock bottom Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and although the newly promoted side will be buoyed by their big win against Liverpool last time out, you’d expect Arsenal and Xhaka to secure three points and remain at the summit.

An Irish pick

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) £4.5m

The Ireland number one’s bright start to Premier League life continues, keeping his first clean sheet a fortnight ago before producing several key saves to hold leaders Arsenal to a home draw last weekend. Bazunu’s recent performances for the Saints have been drawing high praise, with a solid 12 points scored over the last three games, especially with his side in 16th. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side face Crystal Palace and Newcastle next, and Bazunu is your best Irish pick at the moment.

Who to captain?

Harry Kane (Spurs) £11.5m

With Manchester City’s Erling Haaland a doubt with a knock this weekend, your next best choice is the England star. Kane has been scoring consistent points since the start of the season, with ten goals in 12 league games so far.

The 29-year-old has hit the net in seven of his last eight games, with Spurs in third ahead of Saturday’s trip to struggling Bournemouth, who have won one in five. Over 20pc users have selected Kane this weekend as he looks set to continue his fine run of form.

Top Irish player

John McEneaney’s team scored a stunning 107 points and was the best Irish user last weekend. The decision to captain Haaland paid off with 26 points, while Aleksandar Mitrovic found the net too. Leon Bailey and Kevin De Bruyne scored well in midfield, while Kurt Zouma and Timothy Catagne were imperious in defence.

Gameweek 14 deadline: 11am Saturday October 29.