Premier League Fantasy Football: Who to pick, who to drop and an Irish player to consider

Who do I need this weekend?

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) £7m

The Manchester City full-back faces Newcastle next, and comes into this weekend having kept two clean sheets in the opening two games. Almost half of FPL users have the Portuguese international in their team, and he’s the second highest scoring defender on 18 points. He’s hit double figures on his last two trips to Newcastle, and looks set to continue that on Sunday.

James Maddison (Leicester) £8m

The midfielder has enjoyed a solid start to the season, contributing an assist in gameweek One, and a goal against Arsenal last weekend. The 25-year-old is up against Southampton next, and amassed double digits on both meetings last year. Maddison has also hit the net on three of their last four clashes with the Saints, who conceded the most of any home side last season.

Who should I drop?

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £6.4m

It is a good time to drop Marcus Rashford, and any other Manchester United players in your side for that matter. The 24-year-old is United’s most popular player among FPL users, with 6.4pc retaining him, though their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend represented the latest low point for Erik ten Hag’s side. With Liverpool up next, it’s time to follow 323,000 others and cut your losses, as Rashford has scored just three points in the first two gameweeks.

Dark horse

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £7.9m

Chelsea’s Champions League final hero has had a slow start to the new campaign, with the pressure now on following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Just 3.9pc of FPL users have included the German in their squads, with Chelsea facing old rivals Leeds on Sunday, who have conceded 29 shots in their last two games. This may just be the game where Havertz kicks into gear.

An Irish pick

Nathan Collins (Wolves) £4.5m

After scoring just a single point on gameweek one, Nathan Collins produced a superb display against Fulham last weekend and amassed eight points. Although they face a strong Spurs side next, easier tasks against Newcastle, Bournemouth and Southampton are to follow. The Leixlip native represents great value for money at just £4.5m. With Gavin Bazunu facing Leicester, and Mark Travers up against Arsenal this weekend, Collins is your most sensible Irish pick.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £11.7m

You simply must captain the new City signing, who has scored 18 points in the first two gameweeks. 60pc of users have the Norwegian striker in their sides, the third most popular player at the moment. City’s next four fixtures are against Newcastle, Crystal palace, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, each of which you'd expect Haaland to find the net in. The 22-year-old is a clever choice as captain if you want to climb the leaderboard.

Top Irish player

Keith Hastings’ ‘Hastings UTD’ sit on top of the Irish leaderboard this week on 189 points. Hastings triple captained Mohamed Salah on gameweek one which brought in 36 points. Last weekend, Newcastle’s Nick Pope kept a clean sheet and scored ten points, while Cancelo, Collins and Reece James all scored high points. His front two of Haaland and Gabriel Jesus scored a combined 29 points.

Gameweek 3 deadline: 11am Saturday August 20.