Premier League Fantasy Football: Who should I pick and who should I drop this weekend?

Who do I need this weekend?

João Cancelo (Manchester City) £7.1m

Almost 200,000 players have brought Cancelo for this weekend, after his impressive 12 point haul in Wednesday’s thrashing of Nottingham Forest. Just under half of all FPL users have the Portuguese man in their sides. City have kept two clean sheets in three at home so far, and with 19th placed Aston Villa their next opponents, Cancelo is a smart purchase at £7.1m.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) £10m

Chelsea’s star signing of the summer is finally up and running. He is the highest scoring blue so far in the campaign, and has earned an impressive 23 points in his last two outings. The forward has been involved in three of their four goals at home this term, while he also leads the way for shots attempted and chances created.

Who should I drop?

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) £12.2m

After earning just three points in his last two games, maybe now is the time to leave the Belgian midfielder out of your side. In the last three games, De Bruyne has provided just one assist, despite City scoring 13 goals. Over 200,000 players have dropped him and drafted in the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bernardo Silva in the hope for better value.

Dark horse

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton) £4.5m

The Ecuadorian has impressed since arriving on the south coast this summer. The left-back has bagged a clean sheet and an assist in his last two starts, and tops Brighton’s charts for chances created (5). At just £4.5m, and with a woeful Leicester City side visiting on Sunday, Estupinan is a dark horse in gameweek six

An Irish pick

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) £4.5m

Ireland’s number one produced a fine display in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, with some key saves days after their narrow defeat to Manchester United. Bazunu has settled into the Premier League with ease, and faces a Wolves side who have failed to score in three of their last four league games. With Wolves still seeking their first win of the season, Bazunu is my Irish pick of the week. Also be aware that Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil dropped Mark Travers on Wednesday in favour of Neto, and it is unclear if he’ll return to the starting line up this weekend.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £11.9m

You guessed it, it’s that man again. Haaland continued his staggering start to Premier League life earlier by hitting his second successive hat-trick against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Captaining the Norwegian last week would have gained you 34 points, the same amount he earned in gameweek four. Haaland is first out of 614 players on the FPL ICT (Influence, Creativity & Threat) leaderboards, and with a struggling Aston Villa to come next, giving Haaland the armband is a no-brainer with the firm he's in.

Top Irish player

‘Fingers Crossed’ earned 108 points last weekend, thanks to the decision to triple captain Haaland. That brought in 51 points after his hat-trick against Forest, while Gabriel Jesus and Aleksandar Mitrovic also got on the scoresheet. João Cancelo secured 12 points while Ederson chipped in with a clean sheet. Mo Salah bagged two assists and Gabriel Matinelli also hit the net for the top Irish player of last week.

Gameweek six deadline: 11am Saturday September 22.