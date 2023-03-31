Premier League Fantasy Football: Who do I need this weekend?

Who do I need this weekend?

Solly March (Brighton) £5.1m

The Brighton winger has been enjoying his most prolific season, with seven goals and four assists to date, more than he managed in his previous three seasons combined. His form has been vital in helping Brighton into seventh ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brentford.

A closer look at the 28-year-old’s statistics proves that he is a clever purchase this gameweek, particularly with Brighton enjoying a double Gameweek, with a trip to struggling Bournemouth to follow on Tuesday.

March is his team’s best performing player with 119 points earned to date, 11 more than Pascal Gross in second. His 75 points scored since Gameweek 17 is also a team high, and ranks seventh among all players in FPL.

March primarily plays as a number 10 for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, but is versatile and can be redeployed into centre midfield or on either wing. He has hit three goals in his last five starts, including a winner against Crystal Palace before the break, and looks like a smart buy this weekend.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.5m

The 18-year-old is back on club duty after earning his first senior Ireland start, and goal in last week’s friendly win over Latvia.

It’s Ferguson’s stunning form for Brighton which also led him to start Monday’s Euro qualifier defeat to France, and with the Seagulls facing an attractive double Gameweek against Brentford and relegation-threatened Bournemouth next, he is your best Irish buy for this week.

It has been an impressive few months for the Bettystown teenager, who burst onto the scene with his first Premier League goal against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, becoming Ireland’s youngest ever Premier League goalscorer.

A further six goals have followed in all competitions, as well as three assists, while his ability in the air and strong hold-up play has impressed boss Roberto De Zerbi this term too.

With Séamus Coleman’s Everton without a double Gameweek, and Nathan Collins still out of favour at Wolves, Ferguson is your pick of the Irish this weekend.

Who should I drop?

James Maddison (Leicester City) £8.2m

With his current form ranked 2.3 by FPL, Maddison’s points return of late has been disappointing and has led to many users dropping him ahead of this weekend, especially as the Foxes are without a double Gameweek.

Since a strong 18-point return across wins over Aston Villa and Spurs, the England midfielder has struggled to make an impact since, with just nine points earned in his last five Gameweeks. Brendan Rodgers outfit have lost four of their last five games, and have failed to score in three of them.

Maddison was impressive in Gameweeks 22 and 23 as Leicester secured back-to-back wins, but has only managed one assist since. While their immediate fixture list is manageable, the trip to champions Manchester City in a fortnight is a daunting one.

Dark horse

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) £5.2m

Shaw has become the most-purchased defender in Gameweek 29, with over 110,000 users deciding to sign him ahead of United’s double Gameweek against Newcastle and Brentford.

The full-back’s one goal, two assists and three clean sheets since returning from Qatar has earned 64 points, the most of any defender since the Premier League resumed.

The England international has also created 14 chances, with only Bruno Fernandes creating more for the team. Apart from a brief four-game spell out of the starting 11 earlier this season, Shaw has been an ever-present in Erik ten Hag’s side since, who are vying for Champions League qualification.

Over 21pc of users have Shaw in their sides, after earning 22 points in his last four games, and with an attractive double Gameweek imminent, he could prove a shrewd buy.

Who to captain

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) £12.8m

With Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Spurs’ Harry Kane without double Gameweeks, your best bet for a return from your captain is the Liverpool midfielder.

Although the Reds face tough trips to City and Chelsea, Salah is poised to make an impact and add to his 11 goals and seven assists, as Liverpool look to climb into the Champions League places.

Over a quarter of users have him in their sides, the fifth most bought player in the game, while he has been Liverpool’s highest scoring player by a distance this season.

Salah’s form is currently ranked at 9.7, following impressive displays in back-to-back wins over Wolves (2-0) and Manchester United (7-0). Jurgen Klopp’s side will be keen to bounce back from their recent defeat to Bournemouth, and Salah will be key to that.

Top Irish player

Declan Loughnane’s 11 was the best performing Irish side of Gameweek 28, with 78 points on the board. His decision to captain Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka paid dividends with a 36-point return, while Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins earned further points up front. Leon Bailey and Saka’s team-mate Gabriel Martinelli performed well in midfield, while Aston Villa shotstopper Emiliano Martinez kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

Gameweek 29 fixtures

Saturday April 1

Manchester City v Liverpool 12.30

Arsenal v Leeds 3.0

Bournemouth v Fulham 3.0

Brighton v Brentford 3.0

Crystal Palace v Leicester 3.0

Nottingham Forest v Wolves 3.0

Chelsea v Aston Villa 5.30

Sunday April 2

West Ham v Southampton 2.0

Newcastle v Manchester United 4.30

Monday April 3

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur 8.0

Tuesday April 4

Bournemouth v Brighton 7.45

Leeds v Nottingham Forest 7.45

Leicester v Aston Villa 7.45

Chelsea v Liverpool 8.0

Wednesday April 5

Manchester United v Brentford 8.0

West Ham v Newcastle 8.0