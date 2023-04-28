Premier League Fantasy Football Gameweek 34: Who you need, who to drop and who to captain

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 26, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. — © Action Images via Reuters

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 34 deadline: Saturday April 29 11am.

WHO DO I NEED THIS WEEKEND?

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £7.1m

The United forward returned from injury on Thursday night to hit a goal and an assist in their 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, the latest display in what’s been a remarkable season for Rashford.

His performance in north London brought his league tally up to 16 goals and five assists so far this term, including a stunning run of 10 goals in 10 games after the league resumed last December. He was FPL’s top-scoring player between Gameweeks 17-31 amassing 112 points, and was involved in 61pc of his side’s goals in that period also.

His 17 big chances and 23 shots created in that time also rank among the top two players in FPL, and with attractive clashes against Aston Villa and Brighton next in United’s double gameweek, the England international is well placed to score big again.

DARK HORSE

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) £5.6m

Brighton are one of only two sides to have two home matches in double Gameweek 34, with Mitoma looking to continue his fine form at the Amex.

His seven league goals and five assists in 25 appearances has helped the Seagulls push towards a first ever European qualification, while he also enjoyed six goal contributions across five successive games from the beginning of March.

The Japan international has failed to register one in his last three starts though, but did produce a bright display in their 2-1 win at Chelsea earlier this month. Since Gameweek 17, he has blanked just once in seven home games, with four goals and three assists. With a double Gameweek against Wolves and Manchester United coming up, he’ll hope to add to that tally as Brighton aim for Europe.

WHO TO CAPTAIN

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.3m

A record breaking 33 goals in 29 league games, what more can you say about Haaland?

The Norwegian striker is on course to break a myriad of records this season as Pep Guardiola’s side eye up a first treble. City’s title showdown against leaders Arsenal this week turned out to be more of a display of dominance, as the champions brushed the Gunners aside in the 4-1 win, with Haaland adding a goal and two assists.

That performance earned him 14 points, his third successive double-figure tally. Unsurprisingly, Haaland is FPL’s highest-scoring player with 241 points, 24 points ahead of Harry Kane, with over 81pc of users including the 22-year-old in their squads.

City have a double gameweek against Fulham and West Ham next, both of whom Haaland has scored against this season. City will overtake leaders Arsenal should they win one of their two games in hand, and Haaland will be key if they are to defend their title.

WHO SHOULD I DROP?

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) £5.6m

After a season-best return of 16 points against Southampton in Gameweek 31, the Palace midfielder has scored just five points across his last two starts. The 24-year-old failed to register a goal contribution in their scoreless draw against Everton, and earned just two points in their next game at Wolves where they suffered a 2-0 defeat.

The Eagles host a West Ham side who have picked up a bit of form of late, while they face a tricky task against London neighbours and top-four chasing Tottenham Hotspur after. With over 100,000 users opting to drop him this week, now looks like the time to cut your losses.

TOP PLAYER

Ernest Bambe’s team was the highest scoring 11 of Gameweek 33 with 138 points. The decision to captain Kevin De Bruyne paid dividends as the Manchester City star hit a brace and an assist to earn 57 points. Haaland and Calum Wilson were also on target, while Rashford, Mathias Jorgensen and Tyrone Mings also contributed high tallies.

GAMEWEEK 34 FIXTURES

Saturday April 29

Crystal Palace v West Ham, 12.30

Brentford v Nottingham Forest, 3.0

Brighton v Wolves, 3.0

Sunday April 30

Bournemouth v Leeds, 2.0

Fulham v Manchester City, 2.0

Manchester United v Aston VIlla, 2.0

Newcastle v Southampton, 2.0

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, 4.30

Monday May 1

Leicester v Everton, 8.0

Tuesday May 2

Arsenal v Chelsea, 8.0

Wednesday May 3

Liverpool v Fulham, 8.0

Manchester City v West Ham, 8.0

Thursday May 4

Brighton v Manchester United, 8.0