Premier League Fantasy Football Gameweek 31: Who you need, who to drop and an Irish player to add

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts after Brighton are awarded a free- kick during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who to drop and an Irish player to push your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 31 deadline: Saturday April 15, 11am

WHO DO I NEED THIS WEEKEND?

Harry Kane (Spurs) £11.7m

With the league’s second-highest scorer facing struggling Southampton next, Kane is a must-have this week.

Kane is the top-scoring forward in Fantasy since the league resumed after the World Cup in Gameweek 17. Since then, he has hit 11 goals, three assists and 14 bonus points, earning 96 points, four more than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in second.

As well as that, his 51 shots and 39 from inside the box are also more than any other attacker in FPL since Gameweek 17. The England captain comes into this weekend having scored six goals in his last six league games.

Bournemouth have also conceded 38 goals away from home this term, more than any other side, with Kane set to continue his fine goalscoring run.

AN IRISH PICK

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.5m

This week’s Irish pick is the teenager from Bettystown, who faces a trip to an out of form Chelsea next. Ferguson burst onto the scene last December with three goals and two assists across four league games, and netted his latest Premier League goal with a superb flick against Bournemouth last week.

Only Erling Haaland boasts a better minutes-per-goal-involvement ratio so far this season.

The 18-year-old visits a Chelsea side who are winless in their last four league games, having failed to score in their last three. The Seagulls also won the reverse fixture 4-1 last October, and Ferguson will be keen to get amongst the goals again at Stamford Bridge and push for a starting place in this month's FA Cup semi-final.

WHO SHOULD I DROP?

James Maddison (Leicester) £8.2m

With champions Manchester City up next, the Leicester midfielder is the most dropped player this Gameweek (who is not injured).

Over 160,000 users have opted to drop the England international from their sides, who has not been earning the points his price tag would suggest.

The Foxes are in freefall, winless in their last eight games with manager Brendan Rodgers also departing earlier this month.

Over that spell, Maddison has failed to earn more than four points in any Gameweek, amassing just 15 points in his last eight appearances. With his current form ranked 2.5 by FPL, now is the time to cut your losses on the 26-year-old.

DARK HORSE

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) £5.4m

The Palace midfielder has been in impressive form under Roy Hodgson of late, with a hat-trick of assists in their 5-1 rout over Leeds last weekend.

That display earned Olise 14 points in Gameweek 30, his best performance to date this season. His tally is now at eight assists for the term, double of any team-mate and joint fourth with the likes of Jack Grealish, Mohamed Salah and Martin Odegaard.

The Eagles travel to a struggling Southampton side next, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four. Olise’s high number of key passes and reliable set-pieces make him an attractive buy too, with Palace desperate for a win at St Mary’s to avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight.

WHO TO CAPTAIN

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £7.3m

With the champions up against a Leicester side in dismal form, Haaland looks set to add to his remarkable goal scoring tally this weekend.

Since arriving last summer, Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm, hitting 30 goals in 27 appearances and smashing several records along the way.

The Norwegian striker missed their recent win over Liverpool with a groin issue, but returned last week to bag a fine brace at Southampton. The 22-year-old followed that up with a goal and assist against Bayern Munich in Champions League action last Tuesday.

With the Foxes winless in their last eight, Haaland looks certain to find the net again this weekend, as they chase leaders Arsenal for the title.

TOP IRISH PLAYER

Eamon Duff’s 11 earned the most points of any Irish player in Gameweek 30, with an impressive 75 points, 21 more than the average player. His decision to captain Haaland paid off as the striker netted a brace to earn 24 points, while Ollie Watkins and Kane were on target too.

Jack Grealish scored well in midfield, while Tyrone Mings and David De Gea kept clean sheets at the back.

GAMEWEEK 31 FIXTURES

Saturday April 15

Aston Villa v Newcastle 12.30

Chelsea v Brighton 3.0

Everton v Fulham 3.0

Southampton v Crystal Palace 3.0

Spurs v Bournemouth 3.0

Wolves v Brentford 3.0

Manchester City v Leicester 5.30

Sunday April 16

West Ham v Arsenal 2.0

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United 4.30

Monday April 17

Leeds v Liverpool 8.0