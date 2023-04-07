Premier League Fantasy Football Gameweek 30: who you need, who to drop and an Irish player to add

Who do I need this weekend?

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) £8.0m

After recovering from a knee injury, the Brazilian returned to the starting line up last weekend and hit the ground running with a fine brace in their 4-1 win over Leeds United.

Before picking up a knee issue in December, the 26-year-old was in fine form with five goals and seven assists for the Gunners, who are looking to lift their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Jesus is one of the most-bought players this week, with over 85,000 users signing him ahead of their crucial clash against an out of sorts Liverpool side. Since their huge 7-0 win over Manchester United, the Reds have failed to win any of their last three, with Jesus poised to make a significant impact at Anfield.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.5m

With Séamus Coleman’s struggling Everton taking on top-four chasing Manchester United, and Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton facing champions Manchester City, this week’s Irish pick is striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old netted his latest Premier League goal last weekend with a stunning flick in their win at Bournemouth. The strike took him to eight first-team goals in 17 games this term. The Bettystown teenager faces a Spurs side who recently lost to Wolves and have been held to frustrating draws by struggling pair Southampton and Everton.

Amongst FPL players who have played over 500 minutes this season, only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has a better minutes-per-goal-involvement rate (64 minutes) than Ferguson (90 minutes) so far this season. He is in good company and is set to continue his stunning rise this weekend.

Who should I drop?

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £7.6m

It has been a disastrous season for the west London club, and Havertz’s form has suffered with the rest of the team, leading to Graham Potter being sacked last week.

He has hit just two goals in his last ten Premier League appearances, with Chelsea winning just two games. In that period, the German has earned 31 points in total, averaging just 3.1 points per game with zero assists in that time too.

Almost 50,000 users have opted to drop the forward this week and he is the second most-dropped player who isn’t an injury doubt. He sits in just 6pc of squads currently, and although he is Chelsea’s best performing outfield player, it is time to drop him, with the club languishing in 11th.

Dark horse

John Stones (Manchester City) £5.4m

The Manchester City defender is poised for a good return as they travel to Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton this weekend.

City have been in impressive form at the back in recent weeks, with just one goal conceded in their last six outings in all competitions. A hamstring injury ruled the England international out of action in February, but he has returned to start City’s last two games, both ending in victory.

Stones faces a Saints side who have conceded in each of their last three league games, losing all which has left them rock-bottom. His aerial threat makes him valuable to his team too, and at just £5.4m, he is a clever purchase for Gameweek 30.

Who to captain

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £7.3m

With Manchester City striker Erling Haaland just returned from a groin injury, and Mohamed Salah facing a tough test against leaders Arsenal, this week’s pick for the armband is the Manchester United winger.

The England international has been in sparkling form since the league resumed, and has taken his tally to 26 goals in 45 games in all competitions this term, as well as contributing nine assists.

His stunning run of ten Premier League goals in ten successive games came to a shuddering halt as Erik ten Hag’s side fell to a 7-0 defeat at Anfield.

Rashford failed to find the net in their defeat at Newcastle last weekend but got back on track with the winner against Brentford in midweek.

He is still currently the second best performing midfielder in FPL, and with upcoming games against relegation-threatened pair Everton and Nottingham Forest to come, Rashford looks a clever pick for the captaincy.

Top Irish player

Declan Ramsey’s team was the best performing Irish player of Gameweek 29, with an impressive 152 points scored. His strike pair of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins were both on target, while Rashford and Solly March scored well in midfield.

Captain Kaoru Mitoma earned 28 points in his double gameweek, while Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell scored highly in defence. His bench boost paid off too with 26 points earned.

Gameweek 30 fixtures

Saturday April 8

Manchester United v Everton 12.30

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest 3.0

Brentford v Newcastle 3.0

Fulham v West Ham 3.0

Leicester v Bournemouth 3.0

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 3.0

Wolves v Chelsea 3.0

Southampton v Manchester City 5.30

Sunday April 9

Leeds v Crystal Palace 2.0

Liverpool v Arsenal 4.30