Premier League clubs reportedly call for relegation to be scrapped as they prepare for an entire season behind closed doors

Several Premier League clubs have expressed reservations over plans to resume the season next month, amid suggestions that they will only vote to return to action if the threat of relegation is removed for this season.

After the latest meeting of Premier League clubs last Friday, several issues have now been raised over the attempt to get matches back underway on June 8th, with clubs expected to vote on the plan once clarification over the UK's government's plans to ease their coronavirus lockdown restrictions are revealed.

Clubs currently sitting in the bottom half of the table are believed to be reluctant to vote for plans to play the remaining games at neutral venues, with Brighton among those suggesting the integrity of the competition may be impacted if home advantage is removed.

"At this critical point in the season, playing matches in neutral venues has, in our view, the potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition," stated Brighton chief executive Paul Barber.

The Premier League is fearful that the broadcasters could still demand money back if - as is a condition of football restarting - the games are played without fans as this represents a different "product" than the one for which they paid the rights. Photo: PA



Meanwhile, officials at Southampton and West Ham have also suggested they are not comfortable with the current plan to resume matches.

Removing relegation would be a somewhat radical solution to encourage a united vote of Premier League clubs as officials look to get the games back underway, with the issue of whether clubs will be promoted from the Championship also now under a cloud.

With no prospect of fans returning to games in the near future as the UK look to plot a route to reopen their economy, football now faces a crucial week as it looks to find consensus ahead of a potential return to training for all clubs in the next 10 days.

Premier League clubs appreciate that playing matches behind closed doors is now an inevitability, with discussions at their most recent video conference call last Friday including an acceptance that may need to play the entire 2020/21 season without spectators inside stadiums.

Meanwhile, football in Italy has taken a big stride towards a resumption after it was confirmed that Serie A clubs are preparing to reopen the doors of their training grounds in the coming days.

A reported change of heart by the Italian government is set to see Italian footballers return to club facilities from Monday as part of a phased easing of coronavirus restrictions.

'While it would require just 14 votes to pass the neutral-grounds amendment, the Premier League is aware that it must carry with it the players, staff and public mood if it is to have any chance of resuming the season' Photo: Martin Rickett/PA



Team sports were not due to be cleared until May 18 but, with some regional assemblies taking the view that they should be granted similar rights as individual athletes, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora sought a review.

Both Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport quoted a communique, signed by interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, which allowed for high performance centres to begin operation again provided social distancing measures are observed.

Individual teams are likely to pursue their own arrangements now, steered by regional guidelines and their own preparedness to safely staff facilities.

As yet there is no certainty that the Serie A season will resume, with Juventus currently top of the paused table just a point ahead of Lazio.

The complexity of the issues facing Beaumont, who saw his mandate renewed for another four years after seeing off challenger Agustin Pichot in a ballot, are even greater. With different countries, regions and hemispheres to consider, the idea of getting the international game up and running smoothly could be problematic.

"We don't know when we are going to come out of it. Some countries are coming out of it quicker than others," he said.

"We still have to plan the international games, the domestic games, and already you can see there is difference of opinions from country to country whereby last week the French government said there would be no sport played at all until September 1, and in the UK there is still a desire to get some club games started before then.

"You don't know if there's going to be any inter-hemisphere travel at all this year. You don't know whether you can start behind closed doors, we don't know when that will be. Everything at the moment is scenario planning: what if, what if, what if."

