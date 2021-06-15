Premier League clubs lost £1 billion due to Covid crisis 

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttle talks to Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi before coming on against Sheffield United at an empty St Mary's Stadium in July 2020.

England's Premier League clubs racked up the biggest collective loss in their history last year, according to figures released today that lay bare the scale of the damage from the pandemic.

The pretax loss of £1 billion (€1.162 billion) for the 12 months to last March was caused by a 13% slump in revenue after games were halted, ticket sales evaporated and broadcasters sought rebates, the data from Deloitte showed.

It marks the first time that their combined revenue has fallen since the world's richest football league was established almost three decades ago. The numbers were compiled from the financial accounts of 18 Premier League clubs and estimates for the other two.

Clubs avoided the worst when play was allowed to resume after the first wave of the virus. Some teams in countries such as France and the Netherlands are fighting for survival after competitions there were abandoned entirely.

Premier League revenue could bounce back to pre-Covid levels in the upcoming season, said Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

"The Premier League went into the Covid crisis way stronger than other leagues and it is coming out of it stronger than other leagues," said Jones. "I expect the Premier League will be a very clear leader of the pack."

The revenue drop pushed the ratio of club wages-to-revenue to a record 72%. Combined spending on wages grew 3% - the smallest percentage increase in 15 years.