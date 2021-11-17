Gary Hoffman will step down as Premier League chair at the end of January.

The Premier League thanked Hoffman for his "committed service" in announcing the news, which comes after a backlash from clubs over the League's handling of Newcastle's takeover.

Hoffman said: "It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons - when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

"Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase."

Clubs were reportedly unhappy at the lack of consultation over the Newcastle takeover.

Hoffman was appointed in April 2020 and started work in June of that year, at a time when Premier League football - and indeed all sport in the UK - was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His time at the league also coincided with the emergence of the Project Big Picture proposals in October 2020, which would have represented the biggest change to English football in more than a quarter of a century, and with the foundation and almost immediate collapse of a European Super League.