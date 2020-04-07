Premier League CEO says clubs will lose over €1bn if season isn't completed

The pandemic could cost the Premier League and its clubs at least £1billion, the league's chief executive Richard Masters (centre) has said. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The pandemic could cost the Premier League and its clubs "at least £1billion", the league's chief executive Richard Masters has said.

Masters made the estimate in a letter to Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

Knight had written to Masters to express his opposition to some Premier League clubs utilising the Government's coronavirus job retention scheme to furlough non-playing staff, and warned clubs could face a windfall tax if furloughing did not go hand in hand with wage cuts or deferrals for players.

Masters defended the right of Premier League clubs to make use of the scheme, and highlighted the profound impact of the suspension of competition even at elite level.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

"We face a £1billion loss, at least, if we fail to complete season 2019-20, and further losses going forward if the seriousness of the pandemic deepens and extends into the future," he wrote.

Masters added: "The furlough scheme announced by Government is meant for the whole economy, including many enterprises which might be regarded as providing entertainment or otherwise dependent on elite talent.

"Not only is our industry facing losses now, but to be realistic, we must also base our plans on full recovery being some distance away.

"Ultimately, the very heavy losses that we face will have to be dealt with or else clubs or other enterprises who depend on football for income will go out of business."

Knight responded to Masters' letter by saying: "It is frankly laughable to think that clubs are showing restraint on use of Government money to pay non-playing staff and flies in the face of public opinion. Liverpool has listened to fans, done the right thing and changed its mind.

"It is time for the Premier League to stop defending the indefensible. They should be working out a way to carry on paying the wages of club staff without resorting to taking money from the Government scheme."

PA Media