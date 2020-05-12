Premier League captains to have their say over potential return as Mayor of London voices his concerns

Premier League captains are set to be given an opportunity to vocalise their views on a potential return to action in a video conference call on Wednesday.

Clubs will also be staging video meetings with their players to assess the mood as Premier League chiefs look for a way to end the deadlock over a plan to resume training in the coming days, with several players voicing their concern over a hasty return for football at a time when the coronavirus pandemic continues to cost hundreds of lives each day in the UK.

A meeting of Premier League clubs on Monday ended with a decision that returning to play the rest of the current season at neutral venues would not be acceptable and with police chiefs and UK government officials suggesting limiting the number of stadiums used when the games resume was a key component of any resumption, talks appear to have hit an impasse.

Now the players will be given a chance to air their views over a possible restart in June, in a video conference call that will include representation from the Professional Footballers' Association and League Managers Association.

"It is right the players voice their concerns," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters. "They will have concerns and questions and we need to hear those first.

"The clubs have been very clear that the players have to be consulted properly and that their concerns have to be heard.

"Ultimately, in the judgement of medical professionals, which I am not, they think that the formula they have created is it safe and appropriate.

"We want to remain in step with the government and the authorities. We want to remain in step with the mood of football supporters. I think really the talk at the moment should be about the tentative steps we are taking now that the announcements have been made about going back to training and only once players have been consulted."

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling gave his view on a return to action on his YouTube channel, as he warned against restarting games before it was safe to do so.

"The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it's not just for footballing reasons; it's safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees," he stated.

"I feel like once that side of the people's safety and the players' safety is secured, and their wellbeing is looked after, then that's the right time to go back in.

"Until then, I'm - how can I say - not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.

"I've had friends whose grandmas passed away. I've had family members as well that have passed away. You've got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you."

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concerns about Premier League matches being played in his city, as they continue to stem the flow of Covid-19 in one of the worst affected areas in the world.

"Sadiq is extremely keen for the Premier League and professional sport in general to resume," a spokesman for Kahn told the Evening Standard.

"However, with the country still in the grips of this crisis, and hundreds of people dying every day, he believes that it is too early to be discussing the resumption of the Premier League and top-flight sport in the capital.

"As a Liverpool fan, Sadiq, of course, wants the Premier League to return, but it can only happen when it is safe to do so, and it cannot place any extra burden on the NHS and emergency services."

Online Editors