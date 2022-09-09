Premier League and other UK sports organisations set to postpone games following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 4th hole during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf, day 2 has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Premier League and Football League bosses are yet to confirm whether they will move the weekend’s action. Stock image

Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events in the United Kingdom are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.

However, it is understood it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.

However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth II, 96, who was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch after serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced play in the men’s third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval would not take place, while the English Football League postponed two matches: Burnley v Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere v Stockport in League Two.

The sixth stage of the Tour of Britain was initially cancelled before organisers later took the decision to cancel the remaining last two stages and use Thursday’s standings as final classification.

Friday’s Great North 5K will not take place, while the Scottish Rugby Union announced the suspension of all competitive domestic matches under its jurisdiction this weekend.

Rugby league’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams on Friday has been postponed but the Super League Elimination Play-Off being played in Perpignan will go ahead with the players of Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos wearing black armbands.

The SPFL’s cinch Championship contest between Dundee and Cove Rangers on Friday has been postponed with an update on Saturday’s fixtures scheduled for later in the day.

Play was suspended on the first day of the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth when news of The Queen’s death was announced, and the European Tour confirmed there would be no play on Friday.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” a Tour statement said.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.”

Manchester United’s home Europa League match with Real Sociedad went ahead on Thursday – as did Arsenal’s in Zurich – after receiving direction from the FA and UEFA, with a minute’s silence held before kick-off, teams wearing black armbands and flags flying at half-mast.

West Ham and Hearts, both at home, also played their Europa Conference League matches with similar marks of respect.

However, none of the English sides held press conferences after their matches.

Friday’s weigh-in for the women’s world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

Promoters Boxxer are expected to issue a statement on the status of the bout, which is scheduled to take place at the O2 in London on Saturday, later today.

The statement read: “An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event.. will be made following consultation with relevant government and sports sector bodies and will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Shields, the double Olympic champion from the US, tweeted: “My condolences to the people of the UK. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.”

07:29 - 9 Sep 2022

Today’s sixth stage of the Tour of Britain has been cancelled, with doubts remaining about tomorrow and Sunday’s stages, while tonight’s pre-season friendly between Ulster and Glasgow Warriors and rugby league fixtures were also called off last night.

Horse racing, which had a particularly close affinity with the Queen, was the first sport to confirm there would be no meetings at all today .

An announcement will be made today regarding plans for tomorrow, where the Leger at Doncaster is the showpiece event as the final British Classic of the season.

Golf’s European Tour Group, meanwhile, immediately stopped play at the BMW PGA Championship and later cancelled today’s second round.

It is understood a decision over whether to resume play this weekend will be made today.

Opening matches for rugby’s Premiership season could also be moved by at least a day after last night’s Premiership Rugby Cup match between Northampton Saints and Saracens was immediately called off. Sources close to the competition said they were waiting for final direction from the UK government.

There was no clarity with the Premier League and Football League about fixtures this weekend yesterday though a decision is expected following the meeting with government this morning.

Newcastle, who had been due to hold a pre-match press conference at 9.0am, have delayed it until 1.30pm.

The Scottish Professional Football League is also expected to provide an update regarding its weekend fixtures today.

However, some English sides were involved in European fixtures last night.

Manchester United said they had been directed by both the FA and UEFA to press ahead with their Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad.

There had been no pre-match music and the digital advertising hoardings were switched off following the news that arrived as turnstiles opened to the ground. Both sets of players donned black armbands, with United manager Erik ten Hag wearing one over his suit.

Arsenal were playing at FC Zurich when the Queen’s death was announced. A minute’s silence took place immediately before the start of the second half.

UK government advice has largely allowed sports to make up their own minds regarding postponements. However, the guidance does ensure a complete sporting wipeout on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

At fixtures in the intervening period, athletes will wear black armbands, with venues observing pre-fixture silences and flags flying at half-mast.

Given the Queen’s close affinity with racing, there is significant doubt the St Leger Festival at Doncaster will resume this weekend.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch was also one of the most prominent British owner-breeders of thoroughbreds and the owner of Ascot racecourse. Senior establishment figures said racing will do its utmost to “ensure it leads commemorations in sport” as a result.