Poor start for Irish Blades as Wolves open new season with win

Sheffield United's Irish duo John Egan (far right) and Enda Stevens (second from right) appear dejected during the Premier League defeat to Wolves at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Sheffield United's Irish defensive pairing Enda Stevens and John Egan got their new Premier League season off to a disappointing start with a 2-0 defeat at home to Wolves.

While Stevens and Egan started in the evening kick-off at Bramall Lane, the third member of the Blades' Irish trinity, striker David McGoldrick was named on the substitutes bench.

McGoldrick was introduced as a 71st minute replacement for Chris Basham as United went in search of a way back into a game that started so badly for Chris Wilder's side.

Firstly, after only three minutes, Wolves hit the front through an excellent finish from Raul Jimenez.

Expand Close Wolverhampton Wanderers players and Sheffield United players line up in the box for a corner during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wolverhampton Wanderers players and Sheffield United players line up in the box for a corner during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

The opener came about when Daniel Podence skipped away from John Lundstram's sliding challenge wide on the left. His low cross into the penalty area was expertly steered home by Jimenez from 12 yards out.

Jimenez, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, was involved again as Wolves quickly doubled their lead, although this time debutant Aaron Ramsdale made a good save to push his effort over the crossbar. From Pedro Neto's resulting corner, Romain Saiss headed home.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, celebrated signing a new three-year contract in style with his side dynamic, fluid and enterprising in attack, especially during the first half, and the Blades were totally out of sorts by contrast.

Uncharacteristic mistakes and a slack start ultimately cost Wilder's team, making it an uphill struggle from the start, but the Blades also looked laboured and predictable going forward in the first half.

Jimenez was a constant danger with his movement and he dropped deep midway through the first half and curled a left-foot effort just past the top corner.

It was not until the final 10 minutes of the first half that Rui Patricio was worked for the first time. A sliced cross by Basham needed to be helped over the crossbar by the Portuguese goalkeeper before Oli McBurnie sent a header straight at him.

Wilder's side improved at the start of the second half and had two good chances.

Stevens latched on to McBurnie's flick-on and got in behind Adama Traore but he was unable to keep his shot down from a tight angle.

Shortly afterwards, again down the Wolves right, Lundstram linked up with John Fleck who saw his shot strike the foot of the far post, before George Baldock's follow-up was deflected wide.

It was encouraging for the hosts but their first-half defensive issues remained and Saiss was a whisker away from heading a second goal from another corner after 53 minutes.

Read More

The Blades continued to try to put their opponents under pressure but often the final ball was lacking.

Wolves' attacks had become less frequent but they were still a threat on the break. Saiss should have put the game to bed midway through the second half but Ramsdale made a fine save to tip the ball on to a post, with Jimenez poking the rebound wide.

Traore put an effort wide and saw another shot blocked before the hosts' uncharacteristic frailties from set-pieces was exposed again after 83 minutes as Jimenez struck the outside of a post with a glancing header.

Egan, the injury-time match-winner in this fixture last season in July, was unable to repeat those heroics as he headed wide from a corner, before McBurnie saw his header cleared off the line by Saiss in added time.

Online Editors