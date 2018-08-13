Sport Premier League

Monday 13 August 2018

Police probe Mo Salah after footage emerges of star forward using mobile phone while driving

Mohamed Salah (left) (David Davies/PA)
Mohamed Salah (left) (David Davies/PA)

Aine Fox

Footage apparently showing Liverpool footballer Mo Salah using his mobile phone while driving has been referred to police by his club.

A video posted online appeared to show the player sitting in traffic as a number of people, including children, gathered near his car before he drove off.

A Liverpool FC spokesman said: "The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture.

"We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.

"Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."

Merseyside Police said: "We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving.

"This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know."

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport