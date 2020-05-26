'Pogba lacks the leadership qualities Roy Keane had' - Teddy Sheringham

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has suggested Paul Pogba lacks the leadership qualities to lead the Old Trafford club back to winning ways.

Citing the influence of former Red Devils skipper Roy Keane as an example of the kind of character who can lead a club of United's stature, Sheringham argued Pogba is not the kind of character to assume that role.

Pogba has been constantly linked with a move away from United in the last couple of years and one of the club's 1999 Treble-winning heroes believes the French World Cup winner will not revive his fortune in Manchester.

"People mention top players and captains," Sheringham told Sky Sports. "When things weren't going right in our time, Roy Keane put things right. He would drive our team on, he would dig deep and make sure we had a say in every game we played in because of his desire.

"When you look at Pogba, yes, he may be a talented boy, but does he have the same mentality? Does he really dig deep and get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough? For me, the answer is no."

Sheringham, who also had two spells at Tottenham in his career, also suggested Harry Kane may be forced to consider his future at Tottenham in the near future, as he argued the time has come for the England captain to start winning trophies.

"Kane has got to weigh up his situation and whether he wants to leave," added Sheringham, who left Spurs to join United in 1997 when he concluded he could not win major trophies with the north London club.

"Is there going to be top players coming to Tottenham to play with him, or is he going to have to go elsewhere to play with top players?

"At the moment, his career at Spurs has been on a steady forward trajectory, but I think he may be at a crossroads. If not this year, if they haven't won anything or don't look like they are going forwards next season, there could be changes.

"Harry has only got one career and he wants to win things. My advice would be that you only get one career, make sure you make the most of it."

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford and Pogba will be fit for the proposed resumption of the Premier League.

Rashford was due to miss the rest of the season after a back operation in January while Pogba had a foot injury, but with both men now in group training ahead of Project Restart, Solskjaer has delivered positive news.

"They're looking good, they've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood," he told MUTV.

"When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

Online Editors