Paul McGrath

What a game we have at the King Power Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Leicester City and Manchester United going up against each other for the huge prize of Champions League football next season.

The home team has to win – a draw will do Manchester United. Both could get through if Chelsea lose against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

What a 90 minutes, or maybe 97 or 98 minutes, it is going to be.

But would I like to be David de Gea today? Not at all, the Spanish goalkeeper is under pressure to produce for his club – with a twist of fate seeing the son of Manchester United's greatest goalkeeper down the other end of the pitch.

David de Gea was voted Player of the Season at United, time and time again, over the last few years as the club stumbled to mediocrity in the wake of Alex Ferguson's departure.

But ever since he failed to stop a nothing effort from Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup finals two years ago, the Spaniard has been making far too many mistakes for a top-notch goalkeeper.

The Steven Bergwijn shot that he spooned into his own net for Spurs a couple of weeks ago was truly an awful mistake.

And then there was last weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, when he ought to have stopped Olivier Giroud's flick – and certainly should have stopped Mason Mount's shot.

Revenue

If De Gea makes a mistake that results in a Leicester City goal, it could cost Manchester United millions of euro in lost Champions League revenue.

Money that even a giant club like United can ill-afford to be without as Old Trafford stays shut for every second game the club plays.

And that piles the pressure on a player low on confidence and who earns £375,000 a week.

Yes, De Gea is only one year into a four-year contract on that money.

To ship him out, United would have to pay at least half those wages for De Gea to play for another club for the next three years, just as they are doing with Alexis Sanchez in Serie A right now.

So, maybe as much as De Gea needs to pull off a few blinding saves today, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping his man does just that to spare him from a massive call.

And I suspect the Spaniard will have to be at his very best.

Jamie Vardy and his team-mates will smell blood in the water today against a United team that did really well on the resumption of Premier League action –but has fallen apart in its last two games with miserable performances.

Just as no-one expected the Foxes to win the Premier League in 2015, so no-one expected them to reach the last of this season's 38 games needing a home win to get back into the Champions League.

The pressure is on Manchester United's defenders, too.

Yes, there were times in my career when I played in a defence that knew its goalkeeper, 15 yards behind us, was going through a bad time.

In those circumstances, professional pride meant you tried to do your level best to protect your team-mate.

The spotlight was on David De Gea coming into this, but it had shifted firmly to Paul Pogba by the interval after West Ham punished his inexplicable gaffe

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The spotlight was on David De Gea coming into this, but it had shifted firmly to Paul Pogba by the interval after West Ham punished his inexplicable gaffe

You made sure to close down forwards, to push the defence further out, to give your man every chance of making a few good saves that would help him get going again.

And if that meant taking a shot to the body, as Paul Pogba certainly wasn't interested in doing the other night, then that is what you did to protect your team-mate.

So United's back four have to step up tomorrow – they can't just blame it all on David.

Stinger

If he's having a hard time with long-range shots, make sure few enough of them are directed at him.

Vardy, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes will all be fancying their chances when hitting a stinger to De Gea's left or right today.

I've a lot of time for Vardy – a guy who worked himself up from stacking shelves in a supermarket, to be a part-time footballer, to playing in a Premier League team, to winning the competition, and then to leading England's line at Euro 2016.

He got to the top of the football tree too late to bag a big-money move to one of the really top teams.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has 23 Premier League goals.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leicester’s Jamie Vardy has 23 Premier League goals. (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)

Manchester United are just one of a number of teams who looked at the age on Vardy's passport, not his goals return, when it came to signing a centre-forward of late. Jamie will be out to prove a point in this one.

And no-one will know that better than his former team-mate Harry Maguire, who also has plenty to prove today.

He's had good days and bad days since moving to Old Trafford and this is a day for him to justify that big transfer fee and handsome wage packet that United bestowed on him. And not just Harry. United's senior players cannot just sit back and hope that young stars such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood deliver the goals.

If ever there was a match for senior pros to stand up and deliver, then this is it.

Maguire, Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and yes, De Gea too, they have to show leadership in a dressing room full of quality young players and where there is a manager still feeling his way at the elite level. Brendan Rodgers has more, much more, managerial experience than Solskjaer.

He has top European nights with Celtic to fall back on and taking Leicester back into Europe's top competition would be a reminder of his talents ­– just like his striker Vardy – to those clubs who have changed manager and ignored the Antrim man since he almost won the Premier League for Liverpool.

Maybe, just maybe, United will sneak over the line.