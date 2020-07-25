| 13.3°C Dublin

Pogba and United have to step up in Champions League shoot-out – they can't just blame it all on David de Gea

Paul McGrath

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Photo: Reuters Expand

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Photo: Reuters

What a game we have at the King Power Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Leicester City and Manchester United going up against each other for the huge prize of Champions League football next season.

The home team has to win – a draw will do Manchester United. Both could get through if Chelsea lose against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

What a 90 minutes, or maybe 97 or 98 minutes, it is going to be.

