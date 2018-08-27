Player ratings as Tottenham hammer Manchester United at Old Trafford

It was a dour night for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United at Old Trafford. Here is how the players rated.

Manchester United

David de Gea: Beaten twice without having done much wrong or been tested either side of those goals. Made one comfortable save from Christian Eriksen in first half. 6/10

Antonio Valencia: First appearance of the season and was one of United's brighter performers in the first half. Given more freedom to get forward ahead of a three-man defence but faded after the break. 6

Ander Herrera: The midfielder was deployed in an unfamiliar role on the right side of a back three on his first appearance of the season and never looked comfortable. Positionally naive, which contributed to Tottenham's second goal. 5

Phil Jones: Another on his first outing, lucky to escape conceding a penalty to Lucas Moura and out-jumped by Harry Kane for Spurs' opener. Forced off injured early in second half to complete a miserable night. 4

Chris Smalling: Another member of the defence making his season's bow. Steady performance but not commanding enough in the middle of the back three. 5

Luke Shaw: Was the one player willing to get forward to provide width down the left and although his crossing was not quite on point he looks to be regaining his best form. 7

Nemanja Matic: First appearance of the season and looked rusty. Never imposed himself on midfield and was replaced on the hour. 5

Fred: One shot wide from first proper forward run, looked United's best player in the first half. Found it more difficult once Tottenham went ahead. 7

Paul Pogba: Peripheral figure in first 20 minutes, but grew into the game and had two of United's better efforts but again failed to impose himself on a limited Spurs midfield. 6

Jesse Lingard: Made plenty of runs but failed to connect with lone frontman Romelu Lukaku and had very little impact in the final third. 5

Romelu Lukaku: Missed his first chance - an open goal from a narrow angle - and then shot straight at Hugo Lloris from another good opening and also headed wide all in the first half. Forced good second-half save from Lloris but not appear clinical enough. 6

Substitutes

Alexis Sanchez (on for Herrera, 55): Brought some life to proceedings but United never had enough control to utilise him. 5

Victor Lindelof (on for Jones, 58): Was lucky De Gea came to his rescue after one horrendous backpass straight to Dele Alli on the penalty spot. Looked a liability at set-pieces. 3

Marouane Fellaini (on for Matic, 61): Sent on in an attempt to shake things up in Tottenham's back four but was not given the service. 5

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: Relatively comfortable save from Pogba, better one from Lukaku going across his goal early in the second half, but hardly troubled. 7

Kieran Trippier: A restrained performance from the right-back with few rampaging runs but ensured defence kept things tight and produced one brilliant recovering challenge to deny Lingard in the second half. 6

Toby Alderweireld: Looked uncomfortable early on but gradually got the measure of the pace of the game and was even better once Spurs had something to defend. 6

Jan Vertonghen: Another who initially looked troubled by Lukaku's movement but he eventually got to grips with his Belgium team-mate. 6

Danny Rose: First appearance of the season, played an early backpass straight to Lukaku. Rustiness meant his distribution was poor and, like Trippier, kept his forward runs in check. 5

Eric Dier: Managed to hold midfield without doing that much as United rarely ran beyond him to turn him back towards his own goal. 5

Mousa Dembele: Strong, solid display from the midfielder who covered plenty of ground when United were on top in the first half. Could have been better in possession. 6

Lucas Moura: Pacy run caused problem for Jones and should have had a penalty for the defender's recovering challenge but caused United issues when he ran at them, leading to his two goals which he took expertly. 8

Dele Alli: One decent chance in the first half after robbing Matic but delayed too long and wasted an opportunity from Lindelof's backpass. 6

Christian Eriksen: Made life difficult for United's back three drifting in off the flank and his quality delivery was always a threat, as evidenced by the second goal. 7

Harry Kane: Booked for a sliding challenge on Valencia but converted the first real chance which came his way with a second half header like the predator he is. 7

Substitutes

Serge Aurier (on for Trippier, 76): Like-for-like replacement for the injured Trippier. No real alarms. 5

Ben Davies (on for Rose, 82): Sent on for the tiring Rose. Had little to do in the closing stages. 5.

Harry Winks (on for Kane, 89): No time to make an impact. 5

