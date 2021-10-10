| 7.9°C Dublin

PIF regime hope time will make the stains fade

Sam Wallace

Acquiring Newcastle seen as step in right direction by image-conscious House of Saud​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Expand
General views outside Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium ahead of the club takeover this week Expand

General views outside Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium ahead of the club takeover this week

We call it sportswashing, but imagine the power of the hose that you would need after the bone-saw crew packed up their tools and left the premises.

The House of Saud knows that buying Newcastle United is not going to blast away every last speck of blood and tissue from the room. Even acquiring a Premier League football club cannot cleanse a crime scene that ghastly, but it can do many other important things that are priceless for a state such as Saudi Arabia.

There was a time before the murder and dismemberment of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was feted by western leaders as the reforming face of new Saudi. The country’s part in the Yemen civil war, and the deaths of many poor people there, was less of a concern for them it was simply what certain paranoid nations did. Then came Khashoggi’s murder and at the G20 in 2018 not a single world leader wanted to stand next to Bin Salman for the traditional squad photo.

