PIF regime hope time will make the stains fade

We call it sportswashing, but imagine the power of the hose that you would need after the bone-saw crew packed up their tools and left the premises.

The House of Saud knows that buying Newcastle United is not going to blast away every last speck of blood and tissue from the room. Even acquiring a Premier League football club cannot cleanse a crime scene that ghastly, but it can do many other important things that are priceless for a state such as Saudi Arabia.

There was a time before the murder and dismemberment of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was feted by western leaders as the reforming face of new Saudi. The country’s part in the Yemen civil war, and the deaths of many poor people there, was less of a concern for them — it was simply what certain paranoid nations did. Then came Khashoggi’s murder and at the G20 in 2018 not a single world leader wanted to stand next to Bin Salman for the traditional squad photo.

It is remarkable to think — however large English football looms in your life — that part of the Saudi answer to this was: buy the Toon.

The first era of sportswashing is over. The audience is too sophisticated. That was an idea from another time, when the great football sides of the Communist bloc glorified the apparatus of state; the military’s team, the police’s team. Or the gold medal Olympic athletes trained and doped to confer greatness upon the motherland. Something else is at play now, a deeper scheme that radiates — on a low-setting — technical competence, shrewdness in strategy, best-in-class practice, and that finer, more elusive quality so beloved of elite football, stability. These are also the things that investors want to see, and Bin Salman really needs investors.

He is trying to diversify the Saudi economy, with its booming population, into one that offers new jobs for Saudi citizens beyond the pumping of its finite, dirty, natural resources. He needs to demonstrate certain qualities to foreign investment and allay certain fears.

Buying Newcastle is like reserving a booth at the greatest trade fair in the world. Not the best booth, and perhaps not on the main drag. But eventually the football crowd will come and it comprises the wealthy, the influential, the political class, all the way down to the ordinary man and woman. Everyone understands the rules. Excel at that and suddenly you have an audience who might be prepared to believe in you.

It might be the decision to sign Philippe Coutinho, or perhaps the decision not to sign Philippe Coutinho. It could be the sensitively judged nod to the region’s lost industrial past, immortalised in a new club ethos or a generously-donated community asset. It might be that Newcastle’s new owners, the Saudi government’s Private Investment Fund, recruit one of the best recruiters in the English game about whom we hear so much: Michael Edwards of Liverpool; Jason Wilcox, the academy manager at Manchester City; Stuart Webber, the architect of Norwich City’s doomed promotions. A transfer window player to be acclaimed on social media, adroitly moving out the dead wood and bringing in the talent.

Each appointment, each small win, shapes and changes perceptions. Each confers a little more sunlight upon the mothership that makes all the big decisions to surround themselves with the right people, with the right values. A creeping notion that these guys know what they are doing.

After all, in Abu Dhabi, they have no democracy, or gay rights either, but just look at the City Football Academy in east Manchester, with its five Premier League trophies and the crests of the seven global clubs of the City Football Group above reception. If they are good enough for a man like Pep Guardiola, who has solved the mysteries of the game, then surely, the story goes, these are people who deserve to be taken seriously. You cannot wipe the walls clean overnight but as time goes by, the stains fade.

The old way was an Olympics or a World Cup finals that showcased the great power and spirit of the nation-state. That was Qatar’s play more than a decade ago in securing the 2022 tournament. Yet it is Paris Saint-Germain who feel like a much more skilful Qatar public relations success, built on the fun brands of Paris, Air Jordan, Neymar and Lionel Messi and then, somewhere munificently on the edges, the Qatari state. Contrast with the Qatar World Cup that has been built on the much less fun brand of migrant workers’ misery.

A softer, more subtle approach — the era of the collaboration is upon us. Saudi x Geordie Nation. It began outside St James’ Park on Thursday afternoon with men and women ostentatiously drinking alcohol together in public, some in a state of undress, and all of which would be strictly forbidden on the streets of Riyadh. The PIF regime at Newcastle was but minutes old, still weeks away from the first executive appointment, the first record signing, but the glow had already started.

Is there a back-channel, dark arts, geopolitical super-strategy, public relations black ops — no website, by appointment only — anywhere else in the world that could deliver for its clients the scenes of joy and celebration in a western city that accompanied PIF’s arrival on Thursday?

PIF wants to change your mind slowly about Saudi. It wants to respect traditions, challenge conventions, ease itself into a better place, give the Crown Prince something to riff on when the small talk strikes up at the G20. Baby steps. They would, of course, never dream of repeating a mistake as crass as changing the name of St James’ Park. Although that end they call the Gallowgate — what an unfortunate coincidence.