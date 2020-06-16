Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's uncertain future one of many problems facing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is pretty positive of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal but admits the club must persuade the striker of his importance and their own ambition. John Walton/PA Wire.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future has been the focus of attention ahead of the Arsenal's return to Premier League action at Manchester City on Wednesday night, yet that is not the only concern for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as he gazes towards an uncertain summer.

Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his contract when this elongated Premier League season finally ends and he has confirmed to French football show Telefoot that he "hasn't had an offer recently" from the club over a new deal.

"I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet," he said. "It's a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. They have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It'll certainly be a very difficult decision to make."

Aubameyang's comments put pressure on Arsenal to clarify what they were willing to do to hang on to their club captain and that may be a concern for Arteta, who knew he working with limited financial resources when he took over as Gunners boss in December and may now face an even bigger financial headache.

With Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke showing little interest in changing his approach to running the club, the Gunners are likely to trim costs rather than invest in fresh talent this summer and question marks not only hang over what happens next for Aubameyang, who has scored 49 goals in his first 75 Premier League games for the Gunners.

France striker Alexandre Lacazette is reported to have had talks with Arteta in recent days to seek assurances over his own future, with the Spaniard now fully aware that his first summer as Gunners boss will be even more challenging than he anticipated.

Arteta is also urgently trying to resolve David Luiz’s position at Arsenal, with the defender out of contract at the end of this month and the club yet to activate a one-year extension option for one of their highest-paid players.

Luiz’s agent Kia Joorabchian has suggested his client remains keen to stay at Arsenal despite the club failing to activate the extension clause, but finances may play a part in deciding what happens next.

Mesut Ozil is another Arsenal player facing an uncertain few weeks, with Gunners insiders suggesting club chiefs are keen to off-load the £350,000-a-week German midfielder as they look to trim their wage bill.

It adds up to a story of confusion for a novice manager who will look to revive Arsenal’s flagging hopes of Champions League qualification despite an apparently bleak balance sheet.

"I was aware of the position of the clubs when I came here and that is why we have looked to the young players in the squad with an aim to develop them," said Arteta.

"The mix of experienced players and young players is what we are looking for and there were signs that we were making some progress before we all stopped playing."

It was Arteta’s positive test for Covid-19 in March that sparked the suspension of the Premier League and history may reflect that his diagnosis was pivotal in saving lives, with matches involved all 92 English league clubs due to be played before his test results were revealed.

An estimated 250,000 fans would have attended those matches and such mass gatherings at a time when Covid-19 was at its most rampant in England could have been catastrophic, with cautious optimism that the virus is now under control the mood as the Premier League resumes.

Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City was the first game to be cancelled due to the coronavirus and the presence of the fixture on the opening night of the restart is a reminder of how we got this point.

After an experimental Arsenal side lost a practice match against Championship side Brentford at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, they need to hit the ground running as they prepare to play three successive away games against City, Brighton and Southampton before they take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane on June 28th.

It is a run of fixtures that will test Arsenal’s squad unity to the full, with the motivation of the unsettled quartet of Luiz, Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette likely to be pivotal as Arteta tries to revive a Champions League push that fell off the rails before the Premier League shut down.

