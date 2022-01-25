Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not expected on Dubai trip as Mikel Arteta goes to meet Kroenke in Colorado

Mikel Arteta (above right) flew to Denver, Colorado, to meet with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke (above left)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not expected to be part of Arsenal’s squad for their trip to Dubai this week as interest in the forward grows ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since last month when he was stripped of the captaincy following his latest disciplinary breach.

Arsenal are still finalising the squad for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, which starts on Thursday, but Aubameyang is currently not expected to be part of the group.

The 32-year-old has been working on his own at Arsenal’s London Colney training base and could now secure a move away before the transfer window shuts.

The Gunners have received loan offers from Middle East clubs and they would cover Aubameyang’s salary, which has a base wage of around £250,000 a week.

There is also interest from clubs in Europe and a loan move to one of those parties may force Arsenal to cover some of the forward’s wages.

Aubameyang’s departure would leave Arsenal short on attacking options for the rest of the season and they are still struggling to sign a striker, with reports in Italy overnight stating that Juventus are now firming up a deal for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal want to do business and manager Mikel Arteta is currently in America as part of a pre-planned trip to see owner Stan Kroenke.

Arteta flew to Denver, Colorado, to meet with Kroenke at a National League hockey game.

The pair were seen standing together as they watched Colorado Avalanche beat Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday evening.

Their meeting came after it was revealed that Arsenal would offer Arteta a new contract and just six days before the end of the January transfer window.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pair have been unable to meet face-to-face and the break in play has allowed them to finally meet.

The reason behind Arteta's trip to the States has not been disclosed, but it seems likely that he would have met with Kroenke to discuss the January transfer window.

Arsenal are looking for a striker and midfielder to help them win their first game of the calendar year and require Kroenke to part ways with large sums of cash to make it happen.

Therefore, it seems reasonable to suggest that the Arsenal manager flew to Denver, Colorado, to discuss cash flow before the end of the transfer window.

