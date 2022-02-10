Philippe Coutinho’s class not enough for Villa victory as Leeds expose defensive frailties in six-goal thriller

He is the little magician who once cost £142 million, and the Premier League is a better place with Philippe Coutinho back in it. Within the space of 13 first-half minutes, Coutinho turned the contest on its head with three wonderful moments of invention, further vindicating Steven Gerrard’s decision to sign him at Aston Villa.

The issue that could hold back Gerrard, and Villa, is at the other end, as Leeds frequently exposed the home team’s defensive frailties in a chaotic encounter. While Villa appeared dangerous going forward, they were vulnerable under pressure and Leeds could easily have scored more than their three goals.

In their 4,000th league match, Leeds fully played their part in a wildly fluctuating match, with Villa defender Ezri Konsa sent off in the 87th minute for a second booking. But it was unquestionably Coutinho who warmed the soul on a chilly Midlands evening.

After initially signing on loan from Barcelona, the fee to recruit him permanently for £33m (€39m) this summer already appears to be bargain-basement stuff. Coutinho followed his equaliser by creating two goals for Jacob Ramsey.

This was Villa’s first game since January 22 and Gerrard’s hopes of securing a European place have been empowered by an impressive transfer window. While many of the clubs above them made no additions, Villa appear much stronger for the second half of the campaign.

Three major signings arrived last month, with Coutinho the most eye-catching, alongside Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers.

Marcelo Bielsa can only look on at Villa’s financial power with envy, after a frustrating season ravaged by injuries and misfortune.

With crucial players including Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford absent, this had the whiff of another chastening evening.

Yet after resisting early Villa pressure, Leeds had already threatened before taking the lead in the ninth minute after a fine strike from Daniel James, playing in an unfamiliar position as a lone forward. Rodrigo nicked the ball off Tyrone Mings and then squared it to James, who drove a low shot through the legs of Konsa into the bottom corner.

Villa’s defence now appeared vulnerable. Emiliano Martinez denied James at the near post and Leeds’s pace and pressing was making Gerrard uncomfortable in the technical area.

Leeds almost added a second goal after another swift counter-attack down the right from Jack Harrison, with James released and striking the crossbar from 25 yards.

But then Coutinho made his mark, the Brazilian taking Matty Cash’s pass and turning smartly before squeezing his shot across Illan Meslier into the corner. It was Coutinho’s second goal in two games in front of Villa’s home fans, and those moments of invention underline why Gerrard has brought him back to the Premier League.

Seven minutes before half-time Villa moved in front, after more magic from Coutinho. It was another swivel followed by an exquisite pass, sliding the ball between Leeds’s centre-backs to tee up Ramsey, who finished clinically.

They combined again in the 43rd minute, again to devastating effect. After breaking from the halfway line, Coutinho patiently drew the Leeds defence to play in Ramsey, who beat Meslier with another emphatic strike.

Game over? Not a bit of it. Villa’s defending was again suspect as Leeds scored a second goal in injury time, with James wriggling in between Mings and Emiliano Buendia to head home the loose ball.

Mings was more alert to clear Robin Koch’s header off the goal-line, but was then at fault for the third goal. The England defender failed to properly clear Rodrigo’s deflected cross and Diego Llorente pounced to drive in the loose ball.

Both teams had chances to take three points, with Konsa dismissed two minutes from time after catching Meslier with his arm. For all Villa’s riches in attack, their defence clearly needs some work.

