Phil Jones in the frame for United as Raphael Varane is an injury worry after coming off against Spain

Raphael Varane went off injured before half-time against Spain on Sunday night. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a major worry on his mind when the Premier League returns at the weekend.

He could be hit by an injury headache after centre-back Raphael Varane was forced off before half-time in the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday night.

Varane winced as he lengthened his stride and cut out a low cross from Gavi at the expense of a corner five minutes before the interval.

It seemed innocuous, but the United centre-half signalled towards the bench immediately and, although he tried to continue, he was soon on the floor asking for treatment.

As a result, Deschamps summoned Dayot Upamecano to replace him. It was a reminder, if needed, of the depth of quality at his disposal.

United will be concerned over the extent of Varane's injury, given that he was seen sitting on the bench with ice strapped to his right quad.

Should he be ruled out of action, for the time being, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be forced to face Leicester without both Varane and Harry Maguire.

Therefore, Eric Bailly or Phil Jones could be called upon at the weekend as Victor Lindelof has already been selected to replace the United captain.

The injury will come as a blow to the club - considering they paid £40m to attain his services from Real Madrid over the summer.

As it stands, the World Cup winner has only made seven appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

He was seen strolling around the pitch after the win over Spain, though, applauding his teammates and the fans.