PFA explain why their members are not ready to sign up to 30 per-cent pay cut as England boss reduces his salary

Premier League footballers are working on proposals to set up a fund that will see them donate money directly to the British National Health Service and the game as a whole, after their union failed to reach agreement over proposals for a collective 30 per-cent cut amid the ongoing corornavirus pandemic.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) were involved in a conference call meeting with Premier League chiefs on Saturday afternoon, as pressure mounts on the game's hugest earning players to accept a pay cut.

Players based in Italy and Spain have agreed to wage reductions after the game came to halt last month, yet England's top players have yet to find an acceptable arrangement to defer or donate a proportion of their wages to good causes.

While there is widespread consensus that highly paid players are willing to give up a percentage of their wages, some have expressed concerns that giving up wages will have a negative impact on the English economy.

A PFA statement on behalf of the Premier League players read: "All Premier League players want to, and will, play their part in making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times.

"Going forward, we are working together to find a solution which will be continually reviewed in order to assess the circumstance of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The players are mindful that as PAYE employees, the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services - which are especially critical at this time.

"Taking a 30 per cent salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services.

"The proposed 30 per-cent salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to over £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of over £200m to the government.

"What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the NHS? Was this considered in the Premier League proposal and did the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock factor this in when asking players to take a salary cut?"

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden expressed his concern about the stand-off between the Premier League and PFA on Saturday night, two days after Health Secretary Matt Hancock weighed into the debate during the government's daily briefing, telling Premier League players they should "take a pay cut and play their part".

The debate continued as it was confirmed that Liverpool, who announced pre-tax profits of £42million for the 2018-19 season, announced they were placing some non-playing staff on furlough as they confirmed they will top up the public money received from the government to ensure the affected staff receive their full salaries.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has emerged as a key figure in this discussion, as he has been in contact with a large collection of players in recent days as the players look to find a way to make a financial contribution that could be directly presented to the NHS.

There are suggestions that players may opt to continue to receive their full wages from their clubs and then reach a collective agreement to pay a percentage into a fund that could be given directly to the NHS, lower league football clubs and good causes.

Negotiations are set to continue next week with the PFA and their members, with the scale of the contribution they could make to good causes and football in general certain to be at the forefront of their final decision.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that England manager Gareth Southgate is to take a 30 per-cent cut on his Football Association salary which is worth £3million-per-year.

