The Premier League has no intention of shortening games to less than 90 minutes and the idea - raised in an interview yesterday by players' union chief Gordon Taylor - has not been discussed by clubs, it is understood.

The Professional Footballers' Association chief executive told the 'Today' programme on BBC Radio Four that shorter games were under consideration if and when the league returned following its suspension in March. That is understood not to be the case.

Taylor does not attend Premier League shareholder meetings, although the union is historically funded by the broadcast deal. There was bemusement among clubs at Taylor's suggestion that it was considering reducing the length of games.

There have been discussions about using more substitutes during a game to prevent injuries of players whose season has been truncated, though no decision has been reached.

Taylor told the BBC: "We don't know the future. What we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being 45 minutes each way."

There have been talks of neutral stadiums.

"Try to wait and see what the proposals are, and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players also assimilate all those and come to a considered view," he said.

The chief obstacle so far has come from clubs in the bottom six who will oppose using neutral grounds. There are fears that they could undermine the return of the league and precipitate the renegotiating of broadcast contracts.

The most vocal opponent, Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber, restated his opposition to the idea on Monday on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Barber said: "Neutral venues just simply change the nature of the competition and what we would consider to be unfair and is not the right way to go. That is speaking with self-interest. My job is to represent Brighton and Hove Albion and our interests are staying in the Premier League.

"What we are not going to do is to support something that diminishes those prospects because that would be wrong. I wouldn't expect any other chief executive to do something that was against the prospects of their football club in any situation."

