Pep: We must maintain hot title pace to kill off rivals

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City players have thrown down the gauntlet to their rivals by setting a title-winning pace halfway through the season following their “roller-coaster” win against Leicester.

The reigning champions recorded their ninth consecutive Premier League victory despite Brendan Rodgers’ team reducing their four-goal advantage at half-time to 4-3 midway through the second half.

Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling scored second-half goals to seal the win and give City 47 points midway through the campaign, putting them on course to beat their total from last season (86) when they won the title.

“We have one more game in our hand still due to Covid, Tottenham and (Manchester) United have three or four more games left than us so the important thing is that we finish the leg with 47 points,” Guardiola said after yesterday’s game. “It’s a lot with incredible games away so we start again against Brentford in three days.”

“It was a roller-coaster,” Guardiola added. “Typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals, for everyone it was an entertaining game. Another victory, so important to continue our run.”

Guardiola also saluted Sterling, who has not been an automatic starter this season but is currently in a run of form in which he has scored eight goals in his past 10 appearances.

“He has been so aggressive in the one against ones, his commitment to arrive to the box, he has been really good,” Guardiola said.

According to the City boss, the Leicester rally early in the second half wasn’t a total surprise considering “the quality they have” but he was delighted that his players kept their composure and soon killed the game off. “We were patient and we had chances, and from set-pieces we won the game.”

Meanwhile, Covid continues to disrupt the Premier League’s festive programme with Arsenal’s game against with Wolves tomorrow being postponed following a virus outbreak within the Wanderers camp.

The Premier League confirmed that the game at the Emirates Stadium had gone the same way as Leeds’ home fixture against Aston Villa, just hours after Crystal Palace’s request to call off yesterday’s trip to Tottenham with manager Patrick Vieira among a series of positive cases was denied.

Vieira was not present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he began a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge of a 3-0 defeat.

