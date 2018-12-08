Pep Guardiola's emotional reaction to his side's first Premier League defeat of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave an emotional reaction to his side's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, as he admitted the pressure of being defending champions is proving to be a challenge for his players.

Goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz condemned City to a first Premier League defeat of the season, with Guardiola admitting his team are there to be shot at rivals look to find a way to halt their dominant march in England's top flight.

"It is emotional for me to see these players do what they do every three days," reflected Guardiola. "We try to be champion. Everyone wants to beat us.

"We still have a lot of points to gain and a lot of games to play. We have to be consistent and today we were so I have no problems with that.

"The way we played in the first half was incredible. They had minimum chances and scored and in the second half we were there until the end.

"They made a movement down our left side and we could not control it. We played better than other days when we have won.

"The way we played in the first half was incredible. They had minimum chances and scored and in the second half we were there until the end. We were outstanding except for five-eight minutes."

When it was suggested his side had an 'off-day', he quickly reacted with a repost: "Off day? We lost if you think that, you didn’t see the game. Chelsea are a good team, good players but in the first half it was incredible, we were exceptional.

"In general we were fantastic, I don’t have any regrets, we came and showed we wanted to win. We created chances. They had one in 44 minutes and we conceded a goal, sometimes that happens.

"You are better, you create, they cannot play like they want, they are used to having 75% possession and they could not do that, but after that at this level and in the Champions League the quality of the opponents means they only need a half a chance to score. That was the reality. Always we take lessons after wins or whether we lose a game."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted his side's big victory needed to be built on, as they bounced back from recent defeats against Tottenham and Wolves.

"I am very happy with the win because it is not very easy to win against Manchester City or Pep Guardiola. I am happy with the mentality of the team in this match," said Sarri.

"It is difficult for us to find motivation but when we are, we are a very strong team. Today we played with a very good level of application, determination and the right level of aggressiveness.

"My players have to continue like this. We had some problems in the first 30 minutes because Eden Hazard played like a striker for the first time and in the defensive movement we weren't perfect."

