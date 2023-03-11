Pep Guardiola to pick Kyle Walker despite ‘exposure’ video

Pep Guardiola says he has not felt the need to remind Kyle Walker of his responsibilities amid allegations the Manchester City defender exposed himself while out drinking in a bar.

Cheshire Police are investigating an incident at a venue in Wilmslow on Sunday after a video was published by The Sun appearing to show the England international exposing himself while in view of two women.

Guardiola admitted players needed to be vigilant when out in public but, despite speaking with Walker about the matter, the City manager offered his support to the 32-year-old, who has yet to respond to the allegations.

“I don’t have to remind [him of his responsibilities],” the manager said. “We are adults. I’m not a father. I’m a friend of his. I concede, after this seven years [at City], I know in the past many things happen [and] he and everyone can count on me on the personal issues. So, that’s the important thing.​

“I don’t have to tell you, ‘Oh, you have to behave in that way’. Come on, he’s an adult and that’s all. Of course, not just with Kyle, with everyone, I’m there. The club is there. All the time. Everyone has to feel it. When we are here inside, I like to feel they can count on us in the good and bad moments.”

Despite police inquiries, Guardiola said it was a “private issue” and that City had “solved it internally”. He had given his players Sunday and Monday off and Walker was back in training on Tuesday. According to the manager, he is in contention to play against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park today. “He trains good,” Guardiola said.​

Guardiola said it was important players recognised the pitfalls of intense public scrutiny. “We have to adapt to the reality,” he said. “There are cameras and phones everywhere. Everybody knows that the only place I think you are safe is inside, at home – lock the door.”

Crystal Palace v Manchester City,

Live, Sky Sports, 5.30

