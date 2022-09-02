Pep Guardiola reveals Man City have buyback option on ‘fantastic’ Gavin Bazunu

Pep Guardiola says he's not concerned about the potential of Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu going on to great things after his Manchester City exit as the Premier League champions have an option to bring him back to the club.

Bazunu made a big call on his own future when he opted to leave City in the summer, joining Southampton on a long-term deal.

The Dubliner won his first battle in his career post-City by establishing himself as first choice keeper with the Saints and while he conceded four goals on his Premier League debut, to Tottenham, he has since impressed, with particular praise for his contribution to a midweek win over Chelsea.

Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios all left City for Southampton over the most recent transfer window, a profit of £40million for City and Guardiola insists the option is there for City to bring them back to the club as he admits their growth would have been stunted if they only played U23 football with the club.

"All of them are fantastic players. Southampton bought really good players," Guardiola said.

"They could stay one to two years. The EDS (Elite Development Squad) competition is so light, it's not real competition. They want Premier League, so after agreement with the clubs we have a buyback on all of them so just in case they explode we have a chance to get them back," Guardiola added.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's interim manager has defended his decision to drop Bazunu's compatriot Mark Travers, in the wake of their 9-0 loss to Liverpool and Scott Parker's sacking. Brazilian keeper Neto was selected in goal ahead of Travers on Tuesday and kept a clean sheet in a draw with Wolves.

"Leaving people out is always tough. It was a decision based around what I thought was best for the group and for Trav," said caretaker Gary O'Neil.

"As always, decisions like that can go either way. So it was just a call that, when you’re in charge of the team, you have to make. I tried to make the right one."