Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League

Jim WhiteTelegraph.co.uk

For Pep Guardiola, the statistics grow ever more impressive. Five Premier League wins in six seasons at Manchester City, 11 titles in three different countries; a total of 30 trophies he has won.

Latest NewsMore