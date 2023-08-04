Pep Guardiola confirms Josko Gvardiol is undergoing medical ahead of big money move to Man City

Josko Gvardiol is moving to Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed Josko Gvardiol was undergoing a medical with the club on Friday afternoon ahead of the defender’s proposed move from RB Leipzig.

City are closing in on a deal for the Croatia international and are understood to have agreed a fee of 90million euros (£77.6m).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: “Regarding Gvardiol – what a beautiful surname he has – he’s doing a medical test.

“Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”